Michigan Estate With Replica Paramount Theater To Be Sold At Online Auction Beginning August 26Th

NORTHVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading luxury auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for Castello Montebello in Northville, MI. The property, previously listed for $4,900,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, August 26th at 9:00am EDT. Additionally offered is the adjacent 4± acre parcel of land with a starting bid of $1,200,000.Castello Montebello, perched at the highest elevation in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, boasts 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. This exceptional estate features a guard house, a striking 4-story free-floating staircase, a light-filled great room with soaring ceilings, a lavish owner's suite, a richly paneled library, heated 3-car and 4-car garages, and an elevator.The crown jewel of Castello Montebello is its meticulously crafted lower level, designed for ultimate entertainment. This space features a stylish wet bar with adjacent booth-style seating, a game room, an exercise room, and a wine cellar. The centerpiece is a 13-seat theater, designed by the world-renowned Theo Kalomirakis, which is a stunning replica of New York City's iconic Paramount Theater and proudly showcased in Kalomirakis' book."As a luxury realtor in Michigan, I'm thrilled to partner with Interluxe Auctions for the sale of Castello Montebello. This home is truly a standout in the Michigan real estate market, with its exquisite features and stunning finishes,” stated Dylan Tent of Signature Sotheby's International.“Interluxe's approach aligns perfectly with the caliber of this property, and I'm excited to see how this partnership will showcase Castello Montebello to a global audience."“We are excited to present the extraordinary Castello Montebello in Northville, Michigan, to discerning buyers through our auction platform,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions.“This stunning estate, with its impeccable finishes and prime location, offers an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking luxury and exclusivity.”Castello Montebello is being offered in cooperation with Dylan Tent of Signature Sotheby's International. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, August 26th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, August 23-24, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, August 25th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at . See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

