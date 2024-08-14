Rippleworx Secures Spot On 2024 Inc. 5000 List For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strengthening its position as a leading workforce performance innovator, RippleWorx celebrates continued growth and success on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

- Angie Sandritter, CEO of RippleWorxHUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. has announced that RippleWorx has been named to its 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking offers a data-driven view of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-independent, entrepreneurial businesses.“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and innovative spirit,” said RippleWorx CEO Angie Sandritter.“Our consistent ability to bridge the gap between hard-deliverable KPIs and soft-people analytics has been key to our growth. We're honored to be among such distinguished companies and remain committed to transforming organizational leadership and performance.”“Over the past year, we have dedicated significant time and energy into developing AI workflows that generate actionable insights from our company pulse surveys and performance evaluations,” added RippleWorx Chief Scientist Larry Lowe.“Achieving a second consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list is a strong validation that our product is delivering meaningful value to the market.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and complex hiring landscapes. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is an impressive 1,637 percent.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief.“It's fascinating to see the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare to AI. Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit:As we celebrate this achievement, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and the entire RippleWorx community. This milestone is a testament to our collective efforts. Together, we will continue to create ripples that shape the future, one wave at a time.About RippleWorxRippleWorx is a pioneering talent development platform that integrates hard deliverable KPIs with soft people analytics. By harnessing the power of AI-driven insights, RippleWorx empowers organizations to align personal and organizational goals, drive performance, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. Recognized for its innovative approach, RippleWorx is committed to transforming how companies leverage their workforce data to achieve sustainable growth and success. For more information, visit:CONTACT:Ian Gulbransen, CMO+1 (714) 330-1816...More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit:

