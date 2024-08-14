South Mill Champs Expands Distribution Network In Florida With Acquisition Of Baird Produce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Champs, one of the largest high-quality mushroom growers in North America, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution in Florida with the of substantially all of the assets of Baird Produce, located in the Tampa Wholesale Produce Market.

"We are excited to now be operating in Tampa and look forward to continuing the legacy of Baird Produce by delivering the freshest mushrooms, fruits and vegetables to the greater Tampa region," said Mike Pia Jr., VP of Business Growth at South Mill Champs. "The proximity of Tampa to our existing Winter Haven operation will create synergies that will allow us to provide quality, fresh mushrooms efficiently to this key Floridian market," added Mike.

In addition to being one of the largest mushroom producers in North America, South Mill Champs operates a robust network of distribution centers across the United States, with locations in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kennett Square, Los Angeles, New Orleans, West Sacramento, and Winter Haven (Florida). The 2023 acquisition of World Fresh Produce further enhanced our distribution capabilities by providing direct relationships with specialty produce growers across the world, allowing us to supply our customers with a wide variety of specialty seasonal produce alongside their mushroom needs.

Each South Mill Champs distribution center features the capability to provide customized packaging and labeling for mushrooms and other select produce. With its fleet of refrigerated delivery vehicles, regional growing facilities, advanced logistics, and extensive distribution network, South Mill Champs is well-positioned to ensure on-time deliveries of fresh, sought-after high-quality mushrooms and other specialty produce.

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically integrated grower and supplier of North American fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, Pa., with growing and processing operations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, South Mill Champs is an innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. The company offers mushrooms and other fresh food products, full-service logistics, and cold storage, and is known for superior quality and consistent supply. Its network includes highly efficient cold chain distribution centers across the United States, including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Kennett Square, New Orleans, West Sacramento, and Winter Haven, Florida.

