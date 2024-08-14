Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Device For Use With An Angle Grinder (LBT-8210)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that would work in conjunction with an angle grinder to level warped engine block surfaces," said an inventor, from East Petersburg, Pa., "so I invented the E D L. My design would simplify major automotive engine repair work."
The invention provides an easy way to level a warped engine block using an angle grinder. In doing so, it enables the angle grinder to be worked across the engine block evenly for optimum results. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a reliable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers.
