R4G Creates The Gig Of The Year Girl Reviews Fashion At Major Sporting Events

Recruiting for Good (R4G) runs Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program and created a sweet fashion gig for exceptionally talented 15-year-old BooksandLooks.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design TomorrowSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good creates the sweetest girl gig 'Sweet Fashion Review ' for 'BooksandLooks' an exceptionally talented 15-year-old teenager who works on Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "BooksandLooks first sweet fashion review was Savannah Guthrie; mom, role model, broadcast journalist and co-host of TODAY at The 2024 Paris Olympics!"BooksandLooks will review the sweetest fashion at major sporting events; reviewing what athletes, sportscasters (wear), and also looking out for the sweetest kicks.The sweet fashion girl gig was inspired by Joan and Melissa Rivers who are mavens on The Red Carpet.Carlos Cymerman adds, "For the last four years, I have been leading and mentoring exceptionally talented tweens thru Girls Design Tomorrow; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values! Girls who excel land their own sweet paid gigs reviewing Beauty, Dining, and Fashion."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!Love to Support Girls and Shop for GOOD Too? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn The Sweetest Shopping Card 'Fashion Loves Freedom' to learn more visit Paris to LA!

