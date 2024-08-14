Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Building Block/Puzzle Set For Children (LAX-1666)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new puzzle/building set for children that would encourage hands-on play, learning, and fun," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the

EZY BUILD. My design could offer added entertainment and educational value for children."

The invention provides a unique floor puzzle and building set for children. In doing so, it offers added fun, and it could spark creative play. It also can be used for working on math problems. The invention features a safe and versatile design that is easy to assemble and disassemble so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LAX-1666, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

