Datadog Named A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Observability Platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG ),

the monitoring and security for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year Gartner has positioned Datadog as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, formerly known as the Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability , is a culmination of the Gartner research of the APM and observability market. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

Customer feedback is vital to Datadog's product innovation. Below are two anonymized reviews of Datadog from the company's profile on Gartner Peer InsightsTM :

"Datadog is actually fantastic for our team. We monitor our endpoints through Datadog, we have customized Dashboards for specific experiences, and we set up monitors for our endpoints/services. Datadog gives us the ability to tie these monitors into Microsoft Teams so we immediately know when a service is impacted or there hasn't been utilization of a certain flow for a fixed amount of time. Datadog has so many uses for us!" – Group Product Manager at a Healthcare and Biotech company .

"Datadog excels as a comprehensive monitoring and analytics platform offering a seamless experience for tracking the performance of applications, infrastructure and logs. Its intuitive interface, robust features and extensive integrations make it a must have for business asking [for] actionable insights and efficient troubleshooting." – Product Specialist at an IT services vendor .

"Customer feedback helps to shape our roadmap and product innovation. It's critical for us to understand customers' needs so that we can provide capabilities that solve the problems they face on a daily basis," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "It's great to see customers resonating with our product direction and offering feedback for how we can continue to improve our unified platform."

The full report is now available for download here: .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, 12 August 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

