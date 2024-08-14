French American International School And International High School Announce Name Change To The International School Of San Francisco

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) San Francisco's leading bilingual and international school rebrands as The International School of San Francisco to reflect its diverse community and international educational programs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- French American International School and International High School, a leader in bilingual and international education since 1962, is excited to announce its name change to The International School of San Francisco, effective immediately, as the 2024-2025 academic year begins.



This name change reflects the school's commitment to its vibrant international community while continuing to honor its bilingual French heritage. The

school's foundational ethos and educational offerings remain the same.

The International School of San Francisco is recognized as a pioneer in bilingual and international education. They are San Francisco's largest bilingual school, and the first school west of the Mississippi and the fourth in the United States to adopt the prestigious International Baccalaureate program.

"Our bilingual heritage runs deep, and we proudly hold the title of San Francisco's largest bilingual school," said Head of School Melinda Bihn in a recent interview. "Our commitment to bilingualism remains steadfast, and the name change reflects the vibrant international community we serve. Families from diverse backgrounds choose us for our unique blend of French and English education in a global context. As we equip students to navigate the complexities of the world and inspire change, our desire for a name change reflects our dedication to embodying this global perspective."

The school's longstanding reputation for academic rigor and global-mindedness will continue to thrive under its new banner, supporting students from across the San Francisco Bay Area and its many international communities. French is not a requirement for admission to PK2-K and the high school, grades 9-12.



To coincide with the name change, the International School of San Francisco launched a new website , accessible through the current URL. The website offers prospective parents and students rich insights into the school's mission, values, programs, and admissions processes. The International School of San Francisco invites parents, students, and the community to explore its enriching educational opportunities as it continues to foster critical thinking, compassion, and global citizenship in its students.

SOURCE The International School of San Francisco