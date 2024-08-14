Bodykore Sponsors Scientific Study On Athletic Performance Enhancement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Research Highlights Performance Gains with Technologically Advanced Training Tools

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyKore , a leader in smart solutions, is proud to announce the results of a recent scientific study it sponsored in collaboration with the co-creators of the

Hyperbolic Suit (Hyperbolic Suit, LLC). Conducted on college athletes, the study utilized BodyKore's state-of-the-art Smart Sled Pro

alongside the Hyperbolic Suit to assess the potential impact of advanced training tools on athletic performance. The

findings reveal notable improvements in vertical jump height and a significant 16% increase in sled power output for the intervention group, compared to just a 5% increase in the control group, underscoring BodyKore's commitment to innovation in athletic training.

"We are proud to support research that can help athletes reach their full potential." – Leo Chang, CEO of BodyKore

Tracking the wattage output in real-time for each study participant as they pushed BodyKore's Smart Sled Pro.

"This study reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of athletic performance through cutting-edge technology," said Leo Chang, CEO of BodyKore. "We are proud to support research that can help athletes reach their full potential."

Key Points of the Study

Overview:

The study evaluated the impact of the Hyperbolic Suit on vertical jump height, force output and sled power output over a five-day period.



Participants : 13 college athletes were divided into two groups: control (9) and intervention (4). The intervention group wore the Hyperbolic Suit during Day 3 warm-ups.

Testing Protocol : Performance metrics were recorded on Days 1, 3, and 5. Days 2 and 4 were rest days.

Results:



The intervention group showed a 6% increase in vertical jump height compared to a slight decrease in the control group.

Both groups experienced fatigue-induced declines in force output, but the intervention group's decline was less severe. Sled power output increased by 16% in the intervention group, compared to a 5% increase in the control group.

What is the BodyKore Smart Sled Pro?

The Smart Sled Pro is a groundbreaking creation featuring dual magnetic motors, digitized resistance (up to three times greater than other sleds), multi-planar movement, live data analytics, and customizable training modes. The sled was used in the study for its precision in measuring athletic performance data in real-time.

What is the Hyperbolic Suit?



Developed by former professional basketball players Alex and Cheyenne Myers, the Hyperbolic Suit enhances athletic performance through Neuro-Muscular Facilitation (NMF), an evolution of traditional Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) technology often used in physical therapy. The suit facilitates higher muscular recruitment in conjunction with voluntary movement to strengthen neuro-muscular connections, reformatting the body's natural responses for enhanced performance, and accelerating the development of muscle memory and coordination. The result is improved muscular efficiency, increased strength, power, and endurance, and reduced injury risk.

Scientific Backing and Practical Application

Research has indicated that training with the Hyperbolic Suit can lead to substantial performance improvements and injury prevention. Athletes using the suit have experienced significant gains in strength, power, and speed, as well as enhanced recovery and reduced muscle soreness. The latest study, supported by BodyKore's cutting-edge training tools, reinforces the importance of integrating advanced technologies into athletic training.

"BodyKore's Smart Sled Pro, with its multi-directional movement and live data analytics, provided the perfect platform to help validate the Hyperbolic Suit's impact on performance," said Alex Myers. "We are excited to collaborate with BodyKore and push fitness into the future."



For more information on BodyKore's products and their impact on athletic performance, visit

BodyKore .

About BodyKore

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment at the best possible value to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. BodyKore's team includes fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, designers, and others who have a strong mutual passion for living and promoting a healthy lifestyle. BodyKore's product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKor . Follow on Instagram @BodyKor . Find a dealer location here .

