Whiskerdocs® Transforms Pet Care With Groundbreaking 3Rd Patent

was granted earlier this year. This invention relates generally to a system and method for integrating pet health records, and more specifically to an integrated pet health record that is configured to collect, store, maintain, analyze, and provide recommendations about a pet's health from a variety of sources.

whiskerDocs® was the first to file for patent protection directed to its proprietary and has been granted 3 patents to date, thereby securing exclusive rights to broad applications for the delivery of animal decision support (tele-triage) in the U.S.

Patent 11,894,144

is a continuation in part of U.S. Patent 10,629,304, which is directed to a system that can receive input from a pet parent and based on the pet parent's selections, determine and present an appropriate course of action . In addition to the broad decision support function, another protected and unique feature is that, in determining the appropriate course of action, the system analyzes multiple, relevant pet demographic and health data points .

whiskerDocs® is also at the forefront of technology and has secured, through U.S. Patent 11,894,143, exclusive rights to several unique concepts, including systems and methods for:



collecting pet parent medical information

for integration with the pet's medical record;

training an artificial intelligence model

analyzing risk factors of the pet to predict a medical condition.

of the pet to predict a medical condition .

In obtaining U.S. Patent 11,894,144, whiskerDocs® extended its exclusive rights by combining the novel features of its animal decision support system with the inventive technologies described above. As a result, whiskerDocs® has combined the learnings from both the human and pet profiles to provide users with individualized, specific courses of action that are accurate and achievable.

whiskerDocs, the leader in virtual triage service for pets, has been trailblazing telehealth with innovative technology-driven, on-demand solutions since 2013. Serving pet parents in the U.S. and

Canada, whiskerDocs provides multi-channel access for nearly 6 million pets via client partnerships and direct-to-consumer relationships. The whiskerDocs team of veterinary telehealth specialists is composed of licensed veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians who deliver veterinary expertise via protocol-driven patented processes and proprietary multi-modal cutting-edge technology, providing a seamless experience for the pet parent 24 hours a day.

