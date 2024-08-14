Ilending Honored To Receive Top 3 Customer Satisfaction Recognition From Lendingtree

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auto Refinance Company Marks 14 Consecutive Quarters of Recognition.

Englewood CO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending , a leading provider of auto refinance solutions, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of being recognized as a LendingTree partner rated Top 3 in Customer Satisfaction for the 14th quarter in a row. Dating back to 2021, this outstanding recognition solidifies iLending's commitment to delivering exceptional service and an unparalleled customer experience in the auto refinance industry.

LendingTree , a leading loan marketplace, recognizes partners on a quarterly basis that rate highly on customer experience based directly on customer ratings and reviews. iLending's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction has propelled them to consistently being at the top of the auto refinance industry.

Nick Goraczkowski, President of iLending, expressed his delight at the company's continued success, "We are thrilled to have once again been recognized by LendingTree for our exceptional customer service. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide our clients with the best auto refinance solutions and support."

iLending's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their streamlined loan application process, competitive interest rates, and personalized service. By leveraging their You First ApproachTM and customer-centric mindset, iLending ensures each client receives tailored solutions that meet their unique financial needs.

With a wide range of auto refinance options, iLending caters to customers with diverse credit profiles and financial situations nationwide. iLending offers flexible solutions to suit every customer's requirement.

As iLending celebrates their continued recognition from LendingTree, they remain committed to raising the bar even higher. With a focus on continuous innovation, iLending aims to further enhance their customer experience and maintain their position as the industry leader in auto refinance.

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending has facilitated $3.8 Billion in loans and is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $148 per month on their car payments. iLending has helped over 160,000 families save more than $253 million in payments or over 5% in interest rate reduction on average.

Through a best-in-class, technology-driven process, and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower families by reducing financial stress and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating.

