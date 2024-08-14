New Website Launch By YB Marketing Transforms Online Presence For Yakima, WA Electrical Contractor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YB Marketing is excited to announce the launch of a new website for a leading electrical contractor in Yakima, WA. This new website is set to revolutionize the presence of the contractor, providing a more interactive and user-friendly for customers to access information about their services. The website features a modern design with a simple navigation, allowing customers to easily find the information they need about Titan Electrical 's services, projects, and contact information.On January 1, 2024, Titan Electrical underwent an ownership change. With renewed enthusiasm and energy, Michael Yusi, Ian Toms and Brett Valicoff took the reins of Titan. The team endeavors to approach projects at every scale with a "Spirit of Service" with clients and contractors alike. Titan is preparing for a thoughtful overhaul and expansion to further horizons and aims to use their new website as a key element of their successful growth."We are thrilled to launch this new website for Titan Electrical," said Kristin Sparling, a Sales & Account Manager at YB Marketing. "We believe that this website will not only enhance the online presence of the electrical contractor but also improve their customer experience."The website is mobile-responsive, ensuring that customers can access it from any device. It also includes a contact form for customers to easily get in touch with the contractor for inquiries or to request a quote.YB Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses improve their online presence through website design, SEO, social media marketing, and more. They work closely with their clients to create customized solutions that meet their specific needs and goals.For more information about Titan Electrical and to explore their new website, please visit####About YB Marketing:YB Marketing is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions based in San Jose, CA and Yakima, WA. Specializing in web design, SEO, social media growth, and online advertising, YB Marketing helps businesses enhance their online presence and achieve their marketing objectives effectively.About Titan Electrical:Titan Electrical started as a small residential electrical contractor. Over time, the company's success led to expansion into multifamily residences and apartment buildings, showcasing their growth and expertise in the electrical industry. In the next decade, Titan Electrical made a strategic move to establish a strong presence in the local commercial community by recruiting top industry professionals from the Valley to join their leadership team. With a focus on maintaining quality while expanding their reach, the company planted roots to ensure long-term growth and success.

Kevin Dean

YB Marketing

+1 509-901-9735

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram