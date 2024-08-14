'The Power Of Prayer' Rally To Unite West Louisville Against Gun Violence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The community event will be led by retired officer and activist Ray Barker Sr., a.k.a.“Sir Friendly C”.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The West Louisville community will come together on August 24, 2024, for“The Power of Prayer” Rally, an event dedicated to ending gun violence and fostering unity. The rally, led by Ray Barker, Sr., a retired Louisville Metro Police officer and community activist known as“Sir Friendly C,” will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Flaget Field and Track, located at 45th and Greenwood.

Ray Barker, Sr., recognized for his over 40 years of service in the community, continues his mission to unify West Louisville and inspire transformative change. This event will serve as a platform for residents to commit to peace through prayer, reflection, and collective action.

“The Power of Prayer” Rally will feature a candlelight vigil, speeches from community leaders, and a pledge for attendees to take a stand against gun violence and hate. First responders are also encouraged to participate, emphasizing the importance of solidarity between the community and those who protect it.

“Unity is our strength. When we come together in faith and action, we can overcome the challenges we face,” said Peter Hayes, CFO of Urban Outreach.“This rally is not just about prayer; it's about committing to the hard work necessary to build a safer, stronger community.”

For more information about the event, please contact Donna Barker at (502) 715-0017.

