Gigi's Playhouse Set To Open Landmark 60Th Location In Simi Valley, CA

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 -- It's a ribbon cutting 21 years in the making. GiGi's Playhouse, the only of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest Playhouse in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, August 17. The Simi Valley Playhouse marks the landmark 60th brick-and-mortar location for GiGi's Playhouse, a significant expansion since the nonprofit's inception in 2003.



Founder and Chief Belief Officer Nancy Gianni, along with her daughter GiGi, the namesake and inspiration of GiGi's Playhouse, will attend the Simi Valley Grand Opening to celebrate this momentous occasion and usher the new Playhouse into the community.



"I'm ecstatic

to welcome GiGi's Playhouse – Simi Valley as our 60th Playhouse," said Nancy Gianni. "21 years ago, I opened the first GiGi's Playhouse. I was a scared mom on a mission to change the world. 59 locations later, we're still growing and providing free programming to the world!"



After her daughter GiGi was born with Down syndrome, Nancy Gianni was a 'scared mom' determined to change how the world views Down syndrome. In 2003, she opened the very first GiGi's Playhouse in Hoffman Estates, IL. The idea was simple: celebrate Down syndrome and provide FREE programming, support, and community to individuals with Down syndrome and their families from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood.



Since then, the GiGi's model of free programming has expanded to over 60 physical locations, as well as GiGi's Virtual Playhouse. 99% volunteer-run, GiGi's Playhouse provides its free programming without any government assistance, instead relying on local and national grants, as well as gifts and donations from generous businesses and individuals who see the inherent value of their mission.



Simi Valley is the latest city to welcome a GiGi's Playhouse to its community and perfectly exemplifies

the GiGi's entrepreneurial model that Nancy Gianni created.



In 2020, two local mothers of children with Down syndrome came together, determined to bring a GiGi's Playhouse to Simi Valley. Their determination quickly turned into a grassroots movement. Led by twelve mothers, the GiGi's Playhouse - Simi Valley team worked tirelessly for four years rallying the community, building awareness, and raising money to open the Simi Valley location. Their perseverance has now come to fruition.



About GiGi's Playhouse: GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free therapeutic, educational and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. With over 60 locations across the United States and Mexico, GiGi's Playhouse provides a lifetime commitment to individuals with Down syndrome and their families from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood. GiGi's Playhouse allows individuals with Down syndrome to maximize their potential. Beyond GiGi's Playhouse, Nancy Gianni is an author and motivational speaker. She's also the founder of #GenerationG, a movement aimed to change how society views all disabilities and make the world a more inclusive and accepting place for all.



For more information about GiGi's Playhouse, visit

