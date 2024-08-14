Bittele Electronics Achieves ERAI Certification To Eliminate The Threat Of Counterfeit PCB Components

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bittele Markham, ON Facility

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based firm specializing in prototype and low volume printed circuit board assembly, announced that it has successfully earned the ERAI certification. This counterfeit risk mitigation certification demonstrates Bittele's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and reliability in PCB assembly.

Counterfeit PCB components cause the loss of millions of dollars per year. By achieving the ERAI certification, Bittele has taken an important step in eliminating this problem for its valued customers. It enables Bittele to achieve the highest level of PCB assembly quality through robust quality management, thorough component identification, streamlined design for manufacturing, selective supplier partnerships, and enhanced transparency.

“Bittele Electronics is proud to announce it has earned the ERAI certification. Getting the ERAI stamp of approval means we adhere to stringent standards, significantly lowering the odds of using counterfeit or below-par parts,” said Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics.“This guarantees that every PCB and assembly job we do meets or surpasses the highest standards for quality and reliability,” added Mr. Yang.

Bittele's newly acquired ERAI certification benefits its customers in the following ways:

A Higher Level of Quality Control: This certification means we have top-tier processes to identify and eliminate counterfeit or low-quality components.

Increased Customer Confidence: the certification shows Bittele's clients our commitment to excellence and professional integrity.

Enhanced Risk Management: This certification equips us to identify risks and ensure every component we use is genuine.

Streamlined Procurement: This certification makes our procurement processes more efficient, enabling us to identify and source the best components.

Meeting Industry Standards: Being ERAI certified means Bittele meets the highest international standards for electronic component quality.

For more information about Bittele's ERAI-certified PCB Assembly Services , please visit our website at 7pcb.

About Bittele Electronics

In business since 2003, and based in Toronto, Canada, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a reliable, full turn-key PCB service provider and a one-stop PCB manufacturing and assembly company. For more information, visit .

ege borluoglu

BITTELE ELECTRONICS

email us here

+1 4168007540

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube