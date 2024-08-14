Wilkes Online Nursing Program: Excellent Job Placement Opportunities Define Pennsylvania’S Longest-Serving Nursing Program Of Its Kind

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilkes-Barre, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania -

Wilkes University offers top-tier training for aspiring nurses nationwide with proven CCNE-accredited programs that offer immersive clinical experiences to prepare for the NCLEX examination.

Boasting a rich history of academic prowess and a legacy of producing skilled and sought-after healthcare professionals, Wilkes University is a beacon of academic excellence, renowned for its commitment to providing top-tier education across various disciplines. For over 80 years, Wilkes has been dedicated to the success of its students through academic excellence, educational access, and return on investment, carving a niche in nursing education.

At the forefront of this legacy are the Wilkes Online Nursing Programs , which embody the institution's dedication to innovation and quality in nursing education. Wilkes' online nursing programs offer multiple options for working nurses looking to advance their current role or pursue a new specialty. Each course is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic healthcare landscape of today.

Wilkes University offers a range of online nursing programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of the aspiring nurse practitioner, such as the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN), Associate Degree in Nursing (RN) to MSN, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Post-Graduate APRN Certificate, Doctor of Nursing Practice, and PhD in Nursing programs.

Wilkes University was the first CCNE-accredited school in PA to offer an online ABSN. The program is tailored for individuals who hold a non-nursing bachelor's degree and aspire to transition into the nursing profession swiftly. The ABSN program combines an intensive curriculum with immersive experiences through its nursing clinical placement services to prepare students for the challenges they will encounter in their nursing careers. The program prioritizes career readiness initiatives, ensuring graduates are well-equipped to excel in their roles and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

The baccalaureate degree in nursing/master's degree in nursing/doctor of nursing practice, and post-graduate APRN certificate programs at Wilkes are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education ( ) and uphold the highest standards of academic rigor and clinical excellence.

At Wilkes, lifelong learning is eagerly applauded, and students are well-supported by responsive and knowledgeable counselors who spend time helping them make the right career choices. The university constantly evolves to meet the needs of its online student nurses, making degree programs, experiences, and opportunities for success.

What sets Wilkes University apart as the top choice for nursing education in Pennsylvania and beyond is its unwavering commitment to student success and the exceptional resources it provides. The faculty members, comprising experienced healthcare professionals and scholars, bring a wealth of expertise to the table, ensuring that students receive the highest quality education possible. With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, Wilkes University empowers its students to thrive in a constantly evolving healthcare environment.

Wilkes leaves no stone unturned in its quest to support its students throughout their academic journey. From comprehensive student support services to a robust alumni network, the institution is dedicated to fostering a supportive learning environment conducive to success. Whether through academic advising, career counseling, or networking opportunities, Wilkes University remains committed to empowering its students to reach their full potential and achieve their professional goals.

The Wilkes Online Nursing Programs are a testament to the institution's dedication to excellence in nursing education. With established nursing programs, distinguished faculty, and a steadfast commitment to student success, Wilkes University remains the top choice for aspiring healthcare professionals in Pennsylvania and beyond. Wilkes University equips students with the skills, knowledge, and compassion needed to thrive in today's healthcare landscape and make a lasting impact in the field of nursing.

Wilkes University opens doors for those willing to work hard for what comes next. Through a mix of in-demand undergraduate, master's and terminal degree programs, we encourage our students to explore whatever they find interesting. With academic expertise, dedicated mentoring and unwavering support, our faculty and staff inspire students to define success on their own terms. Wilkes gives people the chance to take risks, explore new facets of themselves and create the lives they want. It's the place that Colonels call home. Learn more at .

