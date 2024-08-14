COTERIE MEDIA NAMED TO INC. 5000 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES IN AMERICA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Coterie , a leading public relations and integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Austin, TX, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. This recognition by Inc. Magazine highlights Coterie Media's exceptional growth and commitment to excellence in the PR and integrated marketing communications industry.

The Inc. 5000 list, an expansion of the original Inc. 500, celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Companies are ranked based on their revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be privately owned, based in the U.S., and independent. Coterie Media ranked at number 721 on the list of Inc. 5000 companies, and at number 55 in the Advertising & Marketing category.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Nikki Pesusich , Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Coterie Media. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients and partners. We remain committed to delivering outstanding integrated communications solutions that drive authentic engagement."

Coterie Media's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list underscores its significant impact on the PR landscape and its role as a trusted partner for businesses seeking strategic communications, digital marketing, and customized branding solutions.

"Our company has demonstrated remarkable growth in recent years, driven by its focus on creativity, integrity, strategic solutions, and a client-centric approach," added Carey Warren , CEO of Coterie Media. "Our continued commitment to providing senior-level leadership to every client we have ensures that we're dedicated to their success."

Coterie Media is an integrated marketing communications agency dedicated to elevating brands, increasing engagement, and achieving data-driven results across the entire media landscape. We take a client-centric approach that prioritizes proactive, personalized attention while upholding our founding values of excellence, integrity, and innovation. With over two decades of experience, we partner with a diverse array of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to cutting-edge startups, and specialize in crafting multi-channel marketing and publicity campaigns tailored to each brand's unique needs. Our expertise spans from B2B to B2C with extensive experience within the entertainment, lifestyle, health & wellness, food, technology, and social impact industries. For additional information, visit .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Coterie Media