Panda Pair Makes Public Debut At The San Diego Zoo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Panda Ridge Open to the Public, Wildlife Ambassador Marco Wendt Discusses the Conservation Efforts That Brought Pandas Back to the U.S. and Preparing Their Innovative New Habitat

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years will make their eagerly awaited public debut at the San Diego Zoo. Recently, Marco Wendt, Wildlife Ambassador with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, partnered with D S Simon for a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the two new pandas, how they are acclimating, and the work being done to preserve and protect this iconic species.



Yun Chuan (pronounced yoon chu-an) is a five-year-old male identifiable by his long, pointy nose. Xin Bao (pronounced sing bao) is a four-year-old female best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears.

Since arriving in late June, the pair has been acclimating to their home in the newly reimagined Panda Ridge. This innovative space is four times larger than the San Diego Zoo's previous panda habitat and is inspired by the breathtaking, lush landscapes in and around giant pandas' native habitats in Sichuan, Gansu, and Shaanxi provinces. It features new shade trees for climbing, a diverse array of plants, and rolling hillsides that allow Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to navigate and explore vertically.

The process to bring giant pandas back to the United States has been years in the making. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a nearly 30-year conservation partnership with leading conservation institutions in China focused on protecting and recovering giant pandas and the bamboo forests they depend on. The partnership has served as a powerful example of how, through diplomatic relations, there is a path to creating a sustainable future for giant pandas.

The Zoo is offering three ways for guests to experience giant pandas. On the day of their visit, visitors can either obtain a complimentary Giant Panda Timed Ticket or join the standby line. Additionally, guests can make reservations for an exclusive 60-minute Early Morning with Pandas Walking Tour.

More information about how to visit the pandas is available at sandiegozoo.org/giant-pandas .

