Actioncoach San Diego Unveils 2 Options To Attend Growthclub, A 90-Day Business Planning Session: In Person Or Virtual

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ActionCOACH San Diego Sets Dates for 90-Day Business Planning Event: In-Person and Virtual Options Available

- Joe Quero, ActionCOACHSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ActionCOACH San Diego is excited to announce the scheduling of two dates for its renowned 90-Day Business Planning Event, designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners accelerate their business growth. With the flexibility of both in-person or virtual options, the event caters to diverse preferences and schedules.Event Overview:GrowthCLUB San Diego : 90-Day Business Planning EventThis event presents an opportunity for participants to engage in a comprehensive in-person or virtual experience, where they will spend a full day under the guidance of an experienced business coach . Attendees will depart with a practical, actionable plan tailored to their specific business objectives. This is not just another seminar; it is a deep dive into strategic approaches that yield tangible results.Key Highlights:Expert Guidance: Participants will benefit from the knowledge shared by industry leaders, who will provide insights into sales, marketing, and overall business development. The sessions are designed to equip attendees with the necessary tools and techniques to drive their businesses forward.Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and business owners, facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences. This networking environment encourages the building of relationships that can foster business growth.Actionable Takeaways: Whether managing a startup or an established business, attendees will gain actionable strategies that can be immediately implemented to enhance business success.Event Details:In Person: $299 per guest + $99 per additional team member* - Register by September 23.Virtual GrowthCLUB $199 per person, register by September 16*Note: Refunds are unavailable. Clients who have personal coaching with Coach Joe may have an internal discounted rate or may have GrowthCLUB already included in their coaching package. Verification with ActionCOACH SKC directly is recommended.Registration:Participants can register online for free. A team member will follow up directly to arrange payment, based on the number of attendees registered.Don't Miss Out!This event represents a unique opportunity to acquire the knowledge and inspiration necessary for driving business growth. Given the limited availability of spaces, early registration is advised.For more information or to register, visit Eventbrite or contact ...

Nicole Crocker

Small Business Marketing Solutions

+1 760-885-7456

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn