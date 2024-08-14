Solaramerica Soars To New Heights, Secures No. 1307 Ranking On The Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SolarAmerica, a leading virtual solar sales company, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of securing the No. 1307 position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024 . This esteemed ranking highlights the company's extraordinary 396% three-year growth rate, underscoring its significant impact on the sector.



The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. Magazine, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. SolarAmerica's consistent presence on this list-No. 2493 in 2023 and No. 588 in 2022-is a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable solutions.



SolarAmerica's innovative virtual sales platform connects homeowners with highly rated solar installers in their area, streamlining the process of going solar and making it more accessible than ever before. The company's focus on customer experience and transparent communication has been instrumental in its rapid growth and success.



As SolarAmerica continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains dedicated to its mission of accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. The company's impressive performance on the Inc. 5000 list is a powerful reminder of its potential to transform the energy landscape and contribute to a more sustainable world.



About SolarAmerica



SolarAmerica is a virtual solar sales company that connects homeowners across the U.S. with highly rated solar installers. Its mission is to make the transition to solar energy seamless and accessible. SolarAmerica's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility sets it apart as an industry leader.

