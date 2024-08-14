~Pourri CEO Suzy Young (Batiz) Recognized On Forbes 50 Over 50 List For Inspirational Entrepreneurial Journey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From Bankruptcy to Building an Odor-Fighting Empire, Young's Innovations Earn Her a Place Among the Nation's Most Influential Visionaries

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzy Young (Batiz), founder and CEO of ~Pourri -the company known for freshening funky odors without the funky ingredients-has been selected for the prestigious 2024 Forbes 50 Over 50 list, earning her a spot among the top business leaders in the country. Joining the ranks of notable figures such as Celine Dion, Ava DuVernay, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Young is recognized for her ability to create products that shape how we live our daily lives, reinforcing that age is no barrier to making a lasting impact on society.

"I am deeply honored to be included in this year's Forbes 50 Over 50 list alongside such brilliant individuals. This recognition means the world to me considering the challenges and setbacks I've faced throughout my career, including two bankruptcies that took me a long time to bounce back from," says Young. "Transformation is a constant thread in my life, and it's this journey of re-emerging as my authentic self that has driven me to build and expand ~Pourri. My story is a testament to the power of resilience and the belief that it's never too late to find success."

Poo~Pourri, the Original Before-You-Go® toilet spray, was the idea that launched Young's empire in 2007. Since then, Young's innovative product has revolutionized the market, and continues to be sold in major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Amazon. In 2021, Young rebranded the company to ~Pourri and expanded product offerings to include Home~Pourri, Sole~Pourri and Pit~Pourri. Today, the product suite offers odor neutralizers for nearly every aspect of life, including pets and babies.

Formulated with health and the earth in mind, Young's determination to transform life's stinkiest moments into something magically fresh without compromising on quality or stigmas has positioned ~Pourri as a household name for conscious consumers seeking safe products. Made with essential oils, plant-based ingredients, and the company's Proprietary Funk LockTM Technology, the brand's offerings have received over 100,000 5-star reviews and are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally.

For more information about ~Pourri and its commitment to safe, effective and naturally derived products, visit Pourri .

