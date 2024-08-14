Aleut Wins Award For Small Disadvantaged Business Of The Year From United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Demolition Services, LLC (Aleut), a leader in site preparation and secure services, proudly announces its recognition by United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) at the annual small business awards breakfast. UCOR honored Aleut as the Small Disadvantaged Business of the Year for its exceptional responsiveness, customer service, and dedication to the environmental cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Oak Ridge Reservation.

From left: David Stevens of Aleut Demolition Services and Nick Trzcinski of Aleut Federal accept the Small Disadvantaged Business of the Year award from Jeff Burgan of UCOR.

UCOR recognized Aleut and five other small businesses for their invaluable contributions to the company's mission. The event celebrated the vital role that small business partners play in achieving UCOR's environmental goals, highlighting their outstanding customer services and exceptional responsiveness.

UCOR President and CEO Ken Rueter praised the small business partners, saying, "Everyone in this room has demonstrated time and time again your commitment to safety and excellence in your partnership."

Since its inception in 2019, Aleut has specialized in construction projects of varying size and complexity for federal clients across the United States. The work for UCOR provides critical infrastructure modifications in support of the mission at the Y12 Security Complex to reduce the footprint of secure areas. Much of the work includes the modification or demolition of hazardous structures. This award underscores Aleut's dedication, to safety, excellence, and safely reducing environmental risk.

Nick Trzcinski, President of Aleut Federal, accepted the award on behalf of Aleut Demolition Services. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honored to contribute to the important mission of environmental cleanup in Oak Ridge and to be recognized among such esteemed partners. Our commitment to quality, safety, and excellence remains unwavering as we continue to support UCOR and the DOE in their vital efforts."

Carol Jennings, Small Business Program Manager for DOE's Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, emphasized the importance of small businesses like Aleut, noting, "Small businesses are often the unsung heroes behind our progress. You provide important services that help us complete projects on schedule and on budget." She continued, "You are co-collaborators and share ownership in our successes."

Aleut proudly joins the prestigious group of small businesses recognized for their contributions.

Aleut Demolition Services LLC (Aleut), a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, specializes in site preparation and secure construction services, including handling radioactive and hazardous structures. Aleut is a subsidiary of Aleut Federal LLC , The Aleut Corporation's largest entity for managing federal services. Currently supporting over 4,000 Indigenous shareholders, The Aleut Corporation is one of 12 original Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management's lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company's 2,200 workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE's Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more at UCOR.

