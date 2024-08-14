Home Remodeling Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Remodeling Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Home Remodeling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The home remodeling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $925 billion in 2023 to $970.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of electronics manufacturing, increased aerospace applications, rise in medical device manufacturing, increased practices of micro welding, energy efficiency and precision.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The home remodeling market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1164.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of fiber lasers, expansion of renewable energy sector, demand for lightweight materials, medical device miniaturization, rapid prototyping and small-batch manufacturing.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Home Remodeling Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Home Remodeling Market

The rise in the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the home remodeling market going forward. The construction sector is a critical industry that encompasses a wide range of activities related to building and infrastructure development. It includes the construction of residential and commercial buildings, as well as infrastructure such as highways, bridges, airports, and public transportation systems. As the construction sector grows, it can stimulate demand for housing and create a more competitive housing market. In turn, homeowners may choose to renovate their existing homes instead of buying new ones. Furthermore, as the construction sector incorporates new technology and materials, homeowners may become interested in upgrading their homes with these advancements.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the home remodeling market include Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., Pella Corporation, The Home Depot Inc., Dow Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the home remodeling market. Companies operating in the home remodeling market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Windows And Doors, Kitchen And Bathroom, Floor And Roof, Walls, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the home remodeling market in 2023. The regions covered in the home remodeling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Home Remodeling Market Definition

Home remodeling is the process of upgrading or renovating an existing residential structure that may be in disrepair, outdated, or no longer meets the homeowner's needs. It involves creating something new.

Home Remodeling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Home Remodeling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on home remodeling market size , home remodeling market drivers and trends, home remodeling market major players, home remodeling competitors' revenues, home remodeling market positioning, and home remodeling market growth across geographies. The home remodeling market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Home Theatre Systems Global Market Report 2024



Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Freezers Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube