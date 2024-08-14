Broadstreet Welcomes Jeffrey Meshel As Managing Director And Special Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeffrey Meshel, managing director and special advisor at Broadstreet, Inc.

GREENVILLE, S.C., UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Broadstreet, Inc ., a Greenville-based private equity firm, proudly announces the addition of Jeffrey Meshel as managing director and special advisor. Meshel brings a wealth of expertise in acquisitions, bridge loans and strategic leadership to Broadstreet.

"Jeffrey's arrival at Broadstreet is a significant boost for our team," said Joseph Baldassarra, president of Broadstreet. "His deep understanding of the market, strategic vision and extensive network position us perfectly to expand our portfolio and build even stronger relationships with investors."

Prior to joining Broadstreet, Meshel co-founded Candor Capital Partners, where he played a pivotal role in the firm's success in real estate acquisitions and short-term bridge loans. Additionally, he founded Paradigm Capital Group, a prominent real estate bridge lender.

Meshel is also a respected author, having authored three books focusing on networking and success. He is deeply committed to his community and philanthropy work through board roles at Signature Bank and Greater Gotham Bank. He's involved with nonprofit organizations such as the Community Police Relations Foundation and The Clarion Project. Additionally, he serves as director of business development and fundraising for Chrysalis Orchestra, renowned for its innovative classic rock performances.

"I'm impressed by the talented team Broadstreet has built,” said Meshel.“I'm eager to collaborate with them in identifying high-value opportunities and developing strategies that propel the company forward."

Bringing Meshel on board signifies Broadstreet's focus on building a strong team with the industry's top talent. His insights and strategic guidance are expected to propel continued growth and innovation within the company.

ABOUT BROADSTREET

Broadstreet is a private equity firm that has an impressive track record of identifying promising growth sectors for capital investments. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, the firm's investor profile includes high-net-worth individuals, family offices, registered investment advisors and institutional investors. The company has over $3 billion in transactions and there are more than 3,000 people employed/associated in the businesses with which we are associated. Broadstreet's formula for private equity investing has been to focus its attention on dominating the Carolinas rather than holding investments across the entire United States. The synergies that arise by being a major player in a single regional market delivers efficiencies, enhanced opportunities and profits. For more information, visit broadstreetprivateequity.

Broadstreet, Inc. acts as finance, management or oversight of the business projects mentioned in this release. Its executive officers are David Feingold whose position is CEO, Joseph Baldassarra, whose position is President and Steven Baldassarra, whose position is Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Feingold as well as the Baldassarras' professional backgrounds and experience can be found at the website



