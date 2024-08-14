Hip2save Is Paying $5K + Extra Perks For Black Friday Shopper Dream Job

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Hip2Save team can't wait to start accepting entries for this Dream Job contest.

Bargain hunters can live out their dream of getting paid to shop in the latest contest opportunity from the popular deal website.

- Collin Morgan

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hip2Save has announced the opening of entries for their $5K Black Friday Shopper Dream Job where one lucky entrant will win the chance to get paid to shop.

Now through September 1st, 2024, interested applicants can submit a short video sharing why they're the best fit for the unique position of deal hunting during the thrilling Black Friday shopping season. Their submissions will be subject to 2 rounds of public voting starting on September 2nd, 2024, and the final selection will be decided by the Hip2Save team.

The selected entrant will be awarded:

- $5,000 upon fulfillment of their Black Friday shopping duties

- a new smartphone ($1,000 value) to capture photos and videos of the deals they find

- $500 stipend for shopping select deals

- $200 prepaid Visa Gift Card for shopping expenses

“The in-house deal-hunting team at Hip2Save essentially gets paid to shop, so we thought why not extend that opportunity to our readers, but with a little more pizzazz,” says Collin Morgan, owner of Hip2Save.“We've been sourcing the best deals for over 15 years, saving our community hundreds of thousands of dollars. With prices rising across nearly all product categories, we can't wait to continue that mission for the upcoming holiday season, especially with a new dedicated Black Friday Shopper on board!”

The winner of the Dream Job will be selected on October 14th and begin fulfilling their duties in early November when retailers start announcing their upcoming Black Friday promotions.

About Hip2Save

Hip2Save has been a trusted deals and lifestyle source since 2008. Known for its quality control checks, the company employs the top deal hunters and editors who ensure credibility by researching, vetting, and triple-checking each deal.

At Hip2Save, the deals are often exclusive & best of web pricing. By posting deals in real-time and with over 23,000 pieces of unique content each year, their mission is to help you live an extraordinary life on an ordinary budget! Shop the best deals at Hip2Save and follow Hip2Save on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, & TikTok.

