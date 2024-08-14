Pulseforge & Argonne National Laboratory Win R&D100 Award For Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PulseForge and Argonne National Laboratory Win R&D100 Award

PulseForge and Argonne National Laboratory, has been honored with an R&D100 Award for their innovative work in advancing solid-state lithium battery technology.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PulseForge , in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory , has been honored with an R&D100 Award for their innovative work in advancing solid-state lithium battery technology. Often referred to as the "Oscars of Innovation," the R&D100 Awards celebrate the most pioneering and impactful technologies introduced in the past year. The recognition highlights the groundbreaking development by PulseForge and Argonne of a rapid photonic curing technology that forms ceramic electrolyte materials in mere seconds at room temperature. This innovative approach eliminates the need for extended sintering processes and the associated high energy demands of traditional methods. By enabling high-throughput roll-to-roll manufacturing, this technology not only reduces production costs but also significantly lowers the carbon footprint, making it a more sustainable and efficient solution for the production of solid electrolytes."We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award alongside Argonne National Laboratory," said Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge. "This partnership has allowed us to push the boundaries of what's possible in solid-state lithium battery manufacturing. The recognition of our rapid photonic curing technology is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the energy storage sector."The R&D100 Awards, now in their 62nd year, continue to spotlight the most transformative and forward-thinking contributions in research and development, underscoring the significant impact these innovations have on global industries and the world at large.To learn more about PulseForge's offering in battery manufacturing, please contact:Dr. Rudy GhoshGlobal Director, Technology Sales and CommercializationEmail: ...Phone: +1 614 620-1855About PulseForgePulseForge, Inc. develops and manufactures state-of-the-art flashlamp-based tools that deliver energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale.

Rudy Ghosh

PulseForge Inc

+1 614-620-1855

...