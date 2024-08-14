Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Late Stage Asset Management, LLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Pre-IPO shares through funds issued by Late Stage Asset Management, LLC (“Late Stage” or“the Company”). The Pre-IPO shares included in the Late Stage Asset Management Funds include Earth to Energy, Green Life Farms, and Instacart.



Investors who purchased the Company's Pre-IPO shares between March 2019 and March 2023, inclusive (the“Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2024.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ... .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Late Stage masterminded a scheme in which unregistered sales agents fraudulently sold supposedly“no-fee” unregistered securities through investment funds made up of equity in private companies that may go public, otherwise known as Pre-IPO shares. The Company falsely claimed there were no up front fees or commissions for investments in Pre-IPO shares. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Late Stage, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

...

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm