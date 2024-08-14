Homes And Buildings Industry Outlook Report 2024: Harnessing Sustainability-Driven And Climate-Smart Innovation Critical For Future Growth Potential

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homes and Buildings Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report emphasizes the dynamic nature of the that is undergoing rapid changes because of decarbonisation, digitization, and sustainability measures, as well as external economic and geopolitical forces.

The homes and buildings industry experienced a solid 7.2% growth in 2023, driven by increasing demand for facility management services, smart home devices, transition towards energy-efficient HVAC systems, tech-driven building optimisation solutions, and construction management solutions. This growth was further propelled by the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, particularly in the realm of intelligent building solutions.

The industry, however, faces several challenges, including rising building operation costs, rising construction material costs and project delays, system integration challenges, capital risks, and market instability. Moreover, geopolitical crises loom as potential disruptors in the industry's performance for 2024.

In response to these challenges and opportunities, the publisher provides an in-depth analysis of critical industry influencers and indicators, offering predictions and trends for 2024. The report covers various industry segments, such as lighting, critical building equipment, smart building management, facility management, smart homes, and construction management. Additionally, the report presents revenue forecasts, revenue shares by subsegment, the publisher's perspective, and regional outlooks for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World, with indicators on clean energy progress in each region.

Key areas of focus include heightened awareness of climate change, promotion of energy efficiency policies, cybersecurity in the built environment, digital and circular lighting practices, AI-enabled applications in the AEC industry, and the growing need for a personalised user experience in smart homes. The report highlights growth opportunities for industry participants to explore, encouraging the expansion of portfolios in key growth zones to foster new revenue streams and solidify growth strategies amidst evolving market dynamics.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Resurgence of Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) Through Digital and Circular Lighting Services

Cybersecurity is Critical to Enhance the Integrity of Smart Building Systems Building-level Energy Efficiency Regulations and Codes are Vital for Reaching Net Zero Emission Goals

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Dynamics



Highlights for 2023

Industry Challenges

The 2023 Global Homes and Buildings Industry - Forecast vs Actual

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue Top Predictions for 2024

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment and Scope



Research Scope Market Segmentation

Revenue Trends - 2024



Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Region

Top Predictions - 2024



Top Predictions

Prediction 1 - AI and Super Computing for Climate Change Mitigation

Prediction 2 - Human-centric Lighting

Prediction 3 - Sustainable and Circular Lighting

Prediction 4 - Cybersecurity Challenges

Prediction 5 - Digitised Maintenance

Prediction 6 - Sustainable Climate Control Systems

Prediction 7 - Next-generation Voice Assistants

Prediction 8 - Immersive Connected Home Experience

Prediction 9 - AI-infused Construction Analytics Prediction 10 - AI-driven PropTech Applications

Impact Assessment Matrix - Prioritising 2024 Predictions

Impact Assessment Matrix - Predictions 2024

Segments Outlook - 2024



Lighting

Critical Building Equipment

Smart Building Management

Smart Homes

Facility Management Construction Management

Companies to Watch - 2024



Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Resideo)

Siemens AG

Autodesk

Schneider Electric

Honeywell Other Companies to Watch for 2024

Regional Outlook - 2024



North America

Europe

APAC Rest of World

Conclusions

