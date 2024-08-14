MY VIRTUAL ACADEMY ANNOUNCES FUNDING GRANT WITH MI KIDS BACK ON TRACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Approved Education Partner to Offer Personalized Virtual Tutoring to Address Unfinished Learning for K-12 Students

- Danielle Yanssens, Program Developer for Continuous ImprovementCLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Virtual Academy , an learning specialist for students K-12 throughout Michigan's school districts, today announced it has been approved as a high-impact tutoring provider to partner with districts given grant funding through the MI KIDS BACK ON TRACK program.The grant funds have been awarded to help support programs provided before school, during school, and after school as well as to address and correct any unfinished student learning issues, motivate academic standard goal setting, provide academic assistance to those who have fallen behind their peers, and prepare those who strive for post-secondary education.My Virtual Academy has been a virtual tutoring leader for over 30 years working with students who have a challenging education journey stemming from difficult home situations, have left school, or have unique learning needs. Founded in 1991, the academy has expanded its reach from offering alternative education services, to providing modern online education services with a special focus on helping Michigan's middle and high school students achieve their diplomas within a supportive environment.My Virtual Academy is now seeking to partner with Michigan based-school districts to implement the MI KIDS BACK ON TRACK approved funding grant at no cost to the school through their high impact tutoring model including:●Personalized attention: Live, online face-to-face sessions with experienced teacher-tutors●Flexible scheduling: Before, during, and after school, plus summer options●Tailored approach: Individual Learning Plans to address specific challenges●Comprehensive support: Skill enrichment resources aligned with State of Michigan Standards●Progress tracking: Regular monitoring and detailed reports for parents and administrators●Proven results: Most students gain 0.5 academic years from just 20 hours of tutoring●Maximize the MI Kids Back on Track grant impact●Provide targeted support to students who need it most●Close learning gaps and boost overall academic performance"Our mission has always been to provide personalized, flexible education solutions for students facing unique challenges,” said Danielle Yanssens, My Virtual Academy's Program Developer for Continuous Improvement.“With the MI KIDS BACK ON TRACK funding grant, we can expand our reach and offer high-impact virtual tutoring to even more Michigan students, helping them overcome learning gaps and achieve their full potential. We're excited to partner with school districts across the state to make a real difference in students' academic journeys,” she added.For more information or to partner with My Virtual Academy, contact Danielle Yanssens at ... and visit

