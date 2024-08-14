H2ocean Launches Industry's First Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit: A Breakthrough In Natural Healing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H2Ocean- First in First Aid

H2Ocean Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit

Aquatat Tattoo Ointment

Blue Green Foam Soap

H2Ocean Original Sea Salt Based All Natural Products

Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit Combines Ocean Based Natural Minerals, Vitamins, and Antibacterial Protection to Ensure Safe, Fast, and Effective Healing.

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in tattoo and body piercing aftercare products, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit -a pioneering solution designed to set a new standard in tattoo healing and care. As a brand known for its patented, sea salt based natural products that have been trusted by millions since 2001, H2Ocean continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the skincare industry by introducing the first antibacterial tattoo aftercare kit on the market.Tattoo infections are a significant concern in the tattooing process, often caused by contaminated inks, non-sterile equipment, improper aftercare, or exposure to environmental bacteria. Recent clinical studies have highlighted that 35% of tattoo and permanent makeup inks sold in the U.S. are contaminated with harmful bacteria. This contamination poses severe risks, leading to infections, allergic reactions, scarring, and even permanent damage to the tattoo. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for antibacterial products in aftercare routines to mitigate these risks and ensure safe, effective healing.H2Ocean Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit: A Comprehensive Solution for Tattoo Healing: The H2Ocean Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit has been meticulously formulated to address the critical needs of newly tattooed skin. This comprehensive kit includes two flagship products: Blue Green Foam Soap and Aquatat Tattoo Ointment. Together, they create an optimal healing environment by cleansing, protecting, and nourishing the skin.At H2Ocean, we believe in harnessing the natural healing powers of the ocean to create products that not only protect but also enhance the body's natural processes,” said CEO Eddie Kolos.“Our new Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, safety, and the well-being of our customers by developing products made with pure and clean ingredients for natural healing.”Blue Green Foam Soap: The First Line of Defense Against Infection: Blue Green Foam Soap is a unique, unscented, vegan, and organic soap that has been specifically designed for tattooed skin. It contains Benzalkonium Chloride 0.13%, a potent antibacterial agent that effectively eliminates 99.99% of bacteria on the skin's surface, reducing the risk of infection. This soap not only cleanses but also hydrates, thanks to its aloe vera base, ensuring that the skin remains moisturized and protected during the healing process. The soap's formulation is gentle yet powerful, making it ideal for daily use on sensitive, healing skin. Unlike regular soaps that may cause dryness or irritation, Blue Green Foam Soap is enriched with Red Sea Salt minerals, which help to calm and soothe the skin, promoting faster and healthier healing. The soap can be used with or without rinsing, offering flexibility and convenience for on-the-go cleaning.Aquatat Tattoo Ointment: Nourishing and Protecting Tattooed Skin: Aquatat Tattoo Ointment is the perfect companion to Blue Green Foam Soap, designed to protect the skin during and after the tattooing process. This thin, breathable ointment is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals that provide the skin with the nutrients it needs to heal properly. Key ingredients include palm seed oil (Vitamin A), Panthenol (Pro Vitamin B5), and additional vitamins C, D, and E, all of which contribute to faster healing, enhanced skin elasticity, and protection against scabbing. The ointment's breathable formulation prevents pore clogging, ensuring that the skin remains protected without the risk of pimples, cracking, or other common issues associated with heavier, oil-based products. By maintaining an optimal moisture balance, Aquatat Tattoo Ointment helps to reduce healing time and preserves the tattoo's vibrancy and detail.H2Ocean's commitment to natural ingredients is a cornerstone of its product philosophy. The Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit is free from harsh chemicals, preservatives, and artificial fragrances, making it safe for all skin types. Natural ingredients like Red Sea Salt minerals and aloe vera offer gentle, yet effective healing properties that support the skin's natural recovery processes. These ingredients not only minimize the risk of irritation or allergic reactions but also provide the essential nutrients that the skin needs to repair and regenerate.H2Ocean's Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit offers a host of benefits that make it an essential tool for anyone with new tattoos by following ways:Infection Prevention: The powerful antibacterial properties of Blue Green Foam Soap and Aquatat Tattoo Ointment significantly reduce the risk of infections, ensuring a safer healing process.Enhanced Healing: The natural, vitamin-rich formulation of the ointment promotes faster, smoother healing, allowing the skin to recover quickly without compromising the tattoo's appearance.Skin Protection: Both products work together to shield the skin from external contaminants and irritants, keeping the tattooed area clean and protected.Nourishment: The inclusion of essential vitamins and minerals ensures that the skin remains hydrated and healthy, supporting long-term tattoo vibrancy.The H2Ocean Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit is now available for purchase through the official H2Ocean website, offering exclusive deals and discounts. The kit is also sold at authorized retail partner Spencer's Gifts stores and selected professional tattoo parlors. For guaranteed authenticity and quality, customers are encouraged to purchase from reputable sources.Since 2001, H2Ocean has been a leader in the natural skin healing products industry, with a focus on sea salt based aftercare natural solutions. H2Ocean's products are backed by scientific research and are recommended by top tattoo professionals worldwide. The brand's unwavering commitment to safety, efficacy, and ethical practices has made it a trusted name in the tattoo aftercare industry.

Eddie Kolos, CEO

H2Ocean LLC

+1 772-219-8183

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

H2Ocean Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare Kit Recommendation by Professional Tattoo Artists