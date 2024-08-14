Keynote Speaker Jeff Kagan On Changing Wireless And Telecom Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Kagan Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Understanding new growth opportunities like AI, and new challenges that are reshaping wireless, telecom, pay TV, streaming and more

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Well-known and respected Industry Analyst, Tech Columnist and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan is available to speak at your upcoming meeting.Over more than three decades, Kagan has built a strong and trusted brand name in the industry. He has become one of a select few powerful and influential, thought leaders in the wireless, telecom and communications technology industry.Speaking in plain English, he helps executives, workers, customers, business customers, investors and more, better understand the new and changing growth-path the industry and competitors are on, where we are today and where we are heading tomorrow.Jeff Kagan is now available to share his insights while giving a Keynote Speech or presentation at your upcoming meeting, seminar or conference, large or small.Kagan helps company's kick-off their conference or meeting with big-picture commentary and thinking from a leading voice in the industry, on the changes which are reshaping the industry, and what we must know to stay on the growth-curve.He connects with the audience on a personal level. He not only inspires the group, but also clears away the fog of confusion created by the loud and chaotic marketplace around them.Kagan discusses how communications technology is changing, again. And how new technology like AI and others will not only impact companies and their customers, but also give them a chance to cut through the chaos and understand, to gain a competitive advantage.He teaches and shares his unique perspectives, often in humorous ways, gained through countless conversations and interactions with key industry leaders, over three-decades.He creates a time-flow discussing where we've come from, where we are today and where we will be tomorrow. This is key information every executive and customer needs to know.-As a Wireless Industry Analyst and Telecom Industry Analyst, Jeff Kagan follows the changing industries and new technologies. He advises the CEO, Board of Directors, customers, business customers, workers, the media, regulators and more.-As a Tech Columnist, he has written thousands of columns over three decades, for a wide variety of news sources including RCRWireless, Equities, The Global Analyst (India), Computerworld and much more.-As a Tech Influencer on X or Twitter, and LinkedIn and through press releases, Kagan has become one of the best-known experts in the world of wireless, telecom and technology.-In his new podcast Jeff Kagan Interviews, he discusses the changing industry with corporate CEO's and industry leaders on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn and through press releases.See more detail by browsing through his web site to see some of the awards he has been honored to receive, TV news interviews, columns, speeches and so much more.Jeff Kagan would be an excellent choice to appear at your upcoming event to help you kick things off in the right direction. To get the audience fired up and all in the right direction.To learn more about Kagan and how he can work with you for your meeting, visit his web site for more information.Here are three Jeff Kagan columns discussing preparing for the shift in wireless and telecom:Website:E-mail: ...LinkedIn:Twitter:About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker for more than three decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more.# # #

Jeff Kagan

Wireless, Telecom, Tech Analyst, Columnist and Influencer

email us here