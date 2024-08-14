Former Seattle FD Captain, Fireground Air Management Authority, To Head Firefighter Air Coalition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capt. Mike Gagliano

Fire in the Sky

Mike Gagliano, Leading Worldwide First Response Author, Global Fire Response Instructor, Appointed as New President of FAC

- Capt. Mike GaglianoMARINETTE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), a global organization focused on firefighter air and its impact on fireground operations, firefighter safety, survival and long term health, today named Seattle FD Captain (Ret.) Mike Gagliano to the position of President.Captain Gagliano is a highly-sought professional instructor on fireground air management and response, and teaches globally on Fireground Tactics/Decision-Making, Air Management, Leadership and Company Officer Development. Mr. Gagliano is also co-author of the widely-sourced textbook, Air Management for the Fire Service .Captain Gagliano replaces Mark E. Fessenden, who headed the organization from its inception. Mr. Fessenden will now lead the International Fire Suppression Alliance as its Managing Director, and will continue as an advisor to the FAC.Poised for Leadership and Firefighter Air Education Captain Gagliano will lead the FAC's educational and training efforts in four key areas: Air Management; Fire Smoke & Cancer; Research & Science; and Technology.He will also command the FAC's in-person and digital training programs that work to continuously educate career and volunteer Fire Departments on need for smart, responsible air management, and to utilize better methods, preparation and approaches to fireground safety, survival and firefighting."Firefighter Air has an enormous impact on every firefighter. The air you bring to the fight is essential to the effective strategic and tactical operations necessary to meet our difficult and dangerous mission,” Capt. Gagliano said.“The hazardous environments of the emergencies we are tasked with handling are toxic, carcinogenic, superheated and will asphyxiate those not protected by firefighter air. In addition, breathing smoke dramatically increases the potential for long term cancer and respiratory illnesses. We must work to reduce these illnesses and, in doing so, increase our longevity.”Captain Mike Gagliano - Firefighter Instructor and LeaderCaptain Mike Gagliano has more than 33 years of fire/crash/rescue experience with the Seattle Fire Department and the United States Air Force. He began his career in 1986 with the United States Air Force, and then joined the Seattle Fire Department in 1990.Captain Gagliano has written numerous fire service articles, is co-author of the best selling book Air Management for the Fire Service and the SCBA chapter of the Handbook for Firefighter 1 & 2. He is a member of the Fire Engineering/FDIC Advisory Board, was the 2008 FDIC Keynote Speaker and teaches across the country on Air Management, Fireground Tactics, Leadership and Company Officer Development. He also co-hosts the popular Fire Engineering radio webcast “The Mikey G and Mikey D Show” and partners with Anne Gagliano, his wife and noted industry speaker, to teach strategies for developing and maintaining a strong marriage/family. Together, they are co-authors of, Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage.“We work in toxic environments that are responsible for many of the cancers and deaths we have experienced in this profession. Air management is critical to mitigating the inherent risks associated with the job,” Captain Gagliano added.“Together, the FAC and its partners and instructors will focus on bringing the best training and finest minds to educate as many responders as possible on critical topics of strategy and tactics relevant to air management, and the new and ever-changing technologies that support us on the fireground.”Sept. 11 Houston: Training“Fire In the Sky” and Remembrance CelebrationThe FAC will host an upcoming major training session,“Fire In The Sky,” in Houston, Sept. 10-12. As part of this training the Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) will honor the memory of the 9/11 victims – to ensure that their sacrifice is never forgotten. On the morning of September 11th, 0730 in the parking lot at Crowne Plaza, Shenandoah Woodlands, 19333 David Memorial Drive, Shenandoah, TX, the FAC will host a remembrance ceremony to honor the fallen firefighters and first responders of the 9/11 attacks.The ceremony will be led by Chief John Norman of the FDNY and Captain Mike Dugan, also of the FDNY, will include:A moment of silence to remember the victims of 9/11Opening Prayer.Comments by Chief John Norman and Captain Mike Dugan, FDNY.Local bagpipes and drums ceremony.Moment of silence.Local Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be present for donations.All local and regional responders and response teams are invited to attend. Interested attendees can click for more information and registration for the Houston Fire In The Sky session.About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) is a global non-profit organization that is focused on the need for smart, responsible air management for first responders. FAC delivers the latest in air management training, technology, tools, and science to firefighters for firefighting operations.The FAC is led by a dedicated team of fire service leaders who are committed to sharing their knowledge and experience in: air management technology, research and training. The FAC is supported by response industry leaders including Lifeline Firehose, Johnson Controls Inc., and Arctic Compressor LLC. For more information on the Firefighter Air Coalition, visit .

