Detailed Probe Sans Political Interference Needed: Pawan Khera On Rape Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Calling for a thorough investigation into the minor's sexual assault in UP's Kannauj and the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, leader Pawan Khera said on Wednesday that the culprits should be punished without any interference.

When asked about a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Kannauj and the party demanding DNA and Narco tests to prove the charges, the Congress leader said the matter should be investigated without any political intrusion.

"A detailed investigation should be conducted into this matter without any political interference. After that, action should be taken against those found guilty," he said.

Reacting to the rape-murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the probe of which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, Pawan Khera called for an impartial investigation.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress leader said, "There should be a proper and impartial investigation. This should not turn out like it did in Kathua, where BJP leaders were seen raising slogans in support of the culprits. Similarly, in Unnao as well as in Hathras, the BJP stooped so low that they raised questions against the victims' families. No other party does this except the BJP."

He also talked about the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, saying that even though the Congress has fielded candidates in all the 10 seats, its coordination with Samajwadi Party is strong, and "no one can create a rift between the two parties".

Responding to BSP chief Mayawati's criticism of the Congress on the quota issue, the Congress leader said, "BSP should question BJP which is in power. Mayawati seems to have forgot that for the past 10 years, we are in the Opposition while the BJP is in power."

"However, her stance on whether she is in the Opposition is still not clear," he said, taunting the BSP supremo.