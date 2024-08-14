Tampa General Hospital Ranked One Of America's Top Specialized Hospitals For Cancer, Cardiac And Orthopaedic Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tampa General Hospital's Cancer Institute, Heart & Vascular Institute and Orthopaedic Institute received national recognition for excellent quality of care, patient outcomes and care experience from Newsweek after recently ranking among U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals.

Tampa General Hospital

(TGH) is ranked as one of America's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2024, according to Newsweek and Statista. The magazine's list ranked the nation's 200 leading cancer hospitals, 175 leading cardiac hospitals and 175 leading orthopedic hospitals in the U.S., with the TGH Cancer Institute listed among the top 10 cancer hospitals in Florida for the second consecutive year. For the first time, Tampa General Hospital's Heart & Vascular Institute and Orthopaedic Institute are each ranked among the top five cardiac and orthopedic hospitals in Florida, respectively, making Tampa General the only hospital in the Tampa Bay region to be ranked on all three lists.

"At Tampa General, we are proud to say that we don't just practice medicine – we define it," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "As the region's only academic-based health system, our continued recognition and exceptional rankings in multiple specialties and from leading national news sources, such as Newsweek, reinforces that our team across the enterprise is truly setting the standard for the delivery of world-class specialty and academic-based care."

The TGH Cancer Institute

continues to revolutionize cancer treatment as one of the state's few cancer centers powered by university-affiliated academic medicine in partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Staffed by some of the world's most renowned medical, radiation, and surgical oncologists and researchers, the TGH Cancer Institute offers unmatched access to state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and therapies.

The Institute is also accredited by the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program established by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) in recognition of meeting 34 quality care standards, taking a multidisciplinary approach to delivering high-quality, patient-centered cancer care and demonstrating a commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for all cancer patients.

"Cancer treatment is a journey unique to each individual, requiring not only specialized expertise, but also deep empathy and understanding," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, director of Tampa General's Cancer Institute. "It's an honor to be recognized nationally not only for how we go above and beyond to extend and enhance the lives of our patients, but to grow and strengthen our Institute, and in turn, define the future of cancer care and therapy discovery for our region."

"We believe exceptional cancer care goes hand-in-hand with groundbreaking research," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president, chief of oncology and president of the Tampa General Provider Network (TGPN), and vice president of clinical and translational research. "This latest recognition is a testament to our collective team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what innovation looks like in oncology."

Tampa General's 200-bed Heart & Vascular Institute

is staffed by 86 dedicated and highly experienced specialists across seven centers of excellence and houses 15 subspecialties, all collaborating to provide the highest possible level of patient care.

The TGH Heart & Vascular Institute leverages multidisciplinary collaboration to provide the highest level of patient care through its seven centers of excellence and programs, including:



A comprehensive, hybrid, complex coronary program – a partnership between cardiac surgery and

interventional cardiology – where partner physicians meet together with patients and collaborate on the best treatment approach for each patient.

A dedicated limb preservation and complex peripheral arterial disease (PAD) program, which is the first and only of its kind in the Tampa Bay region offers a true multidisciplinary, integrated and evidence-based approach to prevent amputations and improve quality of life for patients managing complex PAD.



One of the most robust heart transplant programs in Florida and one of the busiest programs in the nation, which is home to the state's first and only

cardiogenic shock program with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) cannulation in the catheterization laboratory and is a recognized leader in mechanical circulatory support therapy. A women's heart program which is devoted exclusively to meeting the unique needs of women through high-quality, evidence-based care and is staffed by highly specialized, academic and multidisciplinary cardiac specialists who are experts in identifying, preventing and treating heart conditions in female patients throughout their

lifespans.

"We know patients and their loved ones count on these rankings to make the best and most-informed decisions about which hospitals and providers to entrust with their health, and we don't take that lightly," said Dr. Murray

Shames, interim co-chief of the TGH Heart & Vascular Institute and professor and chair of the Department of Surgery at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "We are proud to deliver truly award-winning care that makes a difference for our community and every patient we serve."

"Because our Institute is part of the region's only university-affiliated academic health system, we are uniquely positioned to address our community's most complex health needs with unmatched clinical expertise and breakthrough research," said Dr. Benjamin Mackie, interim vice president and co-chief of TGH Heart & Vascular Institute, medical director of HVI Heart Failure Center of Excellence and medical director of Heart Transplantation.

The TGH Orthopaedic Institute , which received notable recognition from Newsweek and Statista for its hip replacement surgery outcomes and is the region's leading provider of orthopaedic care, uses advanced technology and treatment options to provide high-quality care and positive outcomes for even the most complex orthopaedic conditions, including hip and knee arthritis, bone fractures, spinal deformities, musculoskeletal tumors, joint infection and shoulder, foot and hand disorders. Four centers of excellence make up the Institute, which also offers comprehensive programs for hip and knee replacements, shoulder, ankle and elbow conditions

Staffed by highly specialized, board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, the Institute offers innovative, minimally invasive options for joint replacement procedures by harnessing robot-assisted technology and 3D printing, enabling greater surgical precision and reducing post-surgical pain and patient recovery time. As Tampa Bay's only Level I Trauma Center, Tampa General also offers emergency orthopaedic care and reconstructive surgery for traumatic injuries.

"Our ranking as one of the top orthopaedic institutes in the nation demonstrates our relentless pursuit of excellence, both in the quality of care we deliver and in setting a new standard for innovation in orthopaedic surgery," said Dr. Roy Sanders, chief of the TGH Orthopaedic Institute, professor and chair in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and president of the Florida Orthopaedic Institute.

"Our exceptional team of providers and caregivers represent the very best of what academic medicine offers patients in our community and beyond."

Newsweek and Statista selected the list of America's top cancer, cardiac and orthopaedic hospitals based on the following data sources:



A Nationwide Online Survey:

Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about the respective medical field were asked to recommend the leading specialized hospitals in the U.S.



Hospital Quality Metrics:

Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators and accreditations relevant to oncology, cardiac care and orthopaedic care were considered.

Results from Patient Surveys:

Publicly available data from hospital patient surveys were also used to analyze the patient experience.

The recognition Tampa General earned from

Newsweek

is the latest in a series of awards, recognitions and milestones celebrated, including:



Becker's Hospital Review Great Hospitals in America

– August 2024



U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 Best Hospitals #1 hospital in Tampa Bay, #2 hospital in Florida and among the nation's top 50 hospitals in eight medical specialties

– July 2024



Becker's Hospital Review

100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Heart Programs

– July 2024



Newsweek

Best Maternity Hospitals

– May 2024



Forbes Magazine

America's Best Large Employers

– March 2024



Newsweek World's Best Hospitals

– March 2024



U.S. News & World Report Nation's Best in Maternity Care

– January 2024



Becker's Hospital Review Top 20 Largest Hospitals in the Nation

– January 2024



Fourth in the Nation for Transplants by Volume

– January 2024



Newsweek

#2 Best-in-State Hospital

– October 2023



Becker's Hospital Review 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs

– October 2023

Becker's Hospital Review

100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs

– November 2023

To learn more about and view the full list of America's Best Cancer Hospitals, click here .

To view the full list of America's Best Cardiac Hospitals, click here .

To view the full list of America's Best Orthopedic Hospitals, click here .

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers , the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women , and the top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State . Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida.

It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track

network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost.

For more information, go to



