DKNG Investors Have Opportunity To Join Draftkings Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

DraftKings ("DraftKings" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DraftKings issued a press release announcing its results for the second quarter of 2024 on August 1, 2024. The Company's reported revenue missed consensus estimates. The press release added, "DraftKings is revising its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of between $340 million and $420 million compared to its prior fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $460 million and $540 million, which the Company previously announced on May 2, 2024."

