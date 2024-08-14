Tess Mann Atelier To Showcase Latest Collection At Milan Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tess Mann Atelier is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 Milan Fashion Showcase, organized by Global Fashion Collective , with the event tentatively scheduled to take place on September 20th, 2024. This showcase marks a pivotal moment for the brand, offering a platform to introduce its latest collection to an international audience in one of the world's most revered fashion capitals.

Milan, with its rich legacy in high dressmaking and innovative fashion, provides an exceptional backdrop for Tess Mann Atelier's presentation. The city's unique blend of classic elegance and forward-thinking design perfectly complements the brand's commitment to timeless yet contemporary style.

Tess Mann Atelier's Dedication to Sustainable Fashion:

“I have always been passionate about creating clothing that lasts, inspired by my childhood experiences with durable, well-crafted garments,” shares Tess Mann.“Our newest collection continues this tradition, marrying exquisite design with sustainable practices to offer pieces that are both beautiful and enduring.”

The Spring/Summer 2025 collection from Tess Mann Atelier includes a diverse range of designs, featuring evening wear, cocktail attire, resort and cruise collections, bespoke wardrobe pieces, and select bridal creations. Each item is crafted with premium, sustainably sourced materials such as silk, chiffon, and jacquard, reflecting the brand's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Promoting Longevity in Fashion:

Tess Mann Atelier's philosophy of slow fashion is deeply intertwined with Tess's personal and professional journey. Growing up during challenging times, Tess learned the value of well-made clothing and the importance of recycling and repurposing. This ethos is at the heart of the brand's current practices, including the use of dead stock materials and carefully selected natural fabrics.

“Our garments are designed to endure, produced in limited quantities to prevent waste, and are meant to be cherished as timeless wardrobe staples,” Tess explains.

The Milan showcase is part of a global series organized by Global Fashion Collective, an extension of Vancouver Fashion Week. Since its inception in 2017, GFC has been instrumental in promoting emerging talent and expanding brand visibility across major fashion hubs.

Upcoming Global Fashion Collective Show Dates for Spring/Summer 2025 Featuring Tess Mann Atelier:

- Tokyo: September 3rd, 2024

- New York: September 8th, 2024

- Milan: September 20th, 2024

- Paris: September 25th & 26th, 2024

- Vancouver: October 15th - 20th, 2024 (TBD)

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.



About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

Meredith Corning

Tess Mann Atelier

