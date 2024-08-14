Lara Warner, Former Credit Suisse Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Joins Starling's Industry & Regulatory Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lara Warner, Former Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Credit Suisse

- Lara WarnerWASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starling, a pioneering risk governance solutions provider, has today announced the appointment of sector veteran Lara Warner to its & Regulatory Advisory Board.Throughout a nearly 20-year career at Credit Suisse, Warner held several leadership roles, among them: Head of US Equity Research, Global Head of Fixed Income & Economic Research, and Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of the firm's Investment Banking division. As Group Chief Compliance and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Warner led the separation of Compliance from the Legal function and successfully launched a new 2,000+ employee risk management organization. She concluded her tenure in the role of Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer and was a member of the firm's Executive Board for six years. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, in 2002, Warner was a Senior Research Analyst at Lehman Brothers and, earlier, Director of Investor Relations at AT&T.“I am excited to join Starling because they are working to address pervasive and unsolved risk challenges in a smart and novel way,” Warner said.“The most significant losses firms face today typically stem from so-called 'non-financial risks.' But while we have robust metrics to guide us in managing the whole gamut of financial risks – credit risk, counter-party risk, etc. – when it comes to risks that flow from organizational culture, and the conduct that it permits or promotes, we're still relying on 'management intuition' or blunt instruments better suited to the pre-digital era,” Warner added.“Experience teaches me that, at the end of the day, non-financial risks are in fact financial risks, and Starling is advancing non-financial risk governance to meet the demands of today's C-suite executives, boards, shareholders, and regulators,” she added.“The bank failures of 2023 make plain just how important this work is – for the industry and its overseers alike.”“I can't overstate how grateful I am to have Lara's guidance,” said Starling Founder & CEO Stephen Scott.“At Starling, we're developing quantitative tools and data-driven methods to help leaders navigate some of the most persistent qualitative challenges in risk governance and supervision,” Scott explained.“As the former head of risk and compliance at one of the world's most significant financial institutions, Lara has a long history of dealing with precisely such challenges,” he added.“It's hard to imagine someone better placed to help steer us as we develop practical solutions to real-world problems. Given the experience of Spring 2023, Lara knows better than most how – and why – our current risk governance toolset is failing the industry,” Scott said.“Who better to help craft a new approach that's fit-for-purpose?”A trusted advisor, Lara has contributed her expertise and leadership to a number of nonprofit boards, including the Women's Leadership Board and Dean's Executive Committee at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government; the Aspen Institute's Business and Society and Communication and Society Programs; and The Pennsylvania State University's Smeal College of Business Board of Directors.On Starling's advisory team, Warner joins several other prominent industry figures. Among them, Gary Cohn, former Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, and past-President & COO of Goldman Sachs, now serving as Vice Chairman of IBM, and Barbara Novick, a co-founder and past Vice-Chairman of BlackRock, now serving on the boards of Intel, New York Life Insurance, the Committee on Capital Markets Regulation, and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. For more, please see here .About StarlingA globally recognized technology pioneer, Starling equips firms with Predictive Behavioral Analytics capabilities that support leadership in their efforts to create, preserve, and restore value. Marrying data science to behavioral science and network science, Starling allows its customers to anticipate and shape the behavior of employees and teams proactively, through actionable insights critical to optimizing performance and to identifying and mitigating non-financial and governance risks.Starling's current Industry & Regulatory Advisors include Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman of IBM, former Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, and past-President & COO of Goldman Sachs; Barbara Novick, co-founder of BlackRock now serving on the boards of Intel, NY Life, and the American Financial Exchange; Mirea Raaijmakers, former Global Head of Behavioural Risk Management at ING and past-lead for the Dutch central bank's Behavior and Culture supervisory program; and Mark Cooke, HSBC's former Group Head of Operational Risk.Currently serving on Starling's Scientific & Academic Advisory Board are Damon Centola, Director of the Network Dynamics Group at University of Pennsylvania; Nicholas Christakis, Director of Yale's Human Nature Lab; Amy Edmondson, the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at Harvard Business School; Thomas Malone, Director of MIT's Center for Collective Intelligence; Scott Page, Professor of Complexity, Social Science, and Management at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business; and Tom Reader, Associate Professor of Organizational Psychology and Director of the Master's degree program in Organizational and Social Psychology at the London School of Economics & Political Science

