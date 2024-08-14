High Flow Ventilators Global Market 2024 To Reach $51.95 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Flow Ventilators Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's High Flow Ventilators Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The high flow ventilators market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $31.78 billion in 2023 to $34.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced monitoring and control systems, a growing geriatric population, expansion in home healthcare, demand in emergency medicine, and applications in postoperative care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The high flow ventilators market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $51.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on non-invasive ventilation, neonatal and pediatric care demand, improved humidification systems, expansion in home healthcare settings, and emergency medicine utilization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global High Flow Ventilators Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The High Flow Ventilators Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is expected to propel the growth of the high flow ventilators market going forward. COPD refers to a chronic inflammatory lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe and is characterized by airflow limitation that is not fully reversible and is usually progressive. High-flow ventilators can be beneficial in COPD management by improving oxygenation, reducing the work of breathing, and providing positive end-expiratory pressure, especially during exacerbations or instances requiring advanced respiratory support.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the high flow ventilators market include ResMed Inc., Hamilton Medical AG, Hersill SL, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Percussionaire Corporation, Vyaire Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV.

Major companies operating in the high-flow ventilators market are focused on developing innovative ventilators, such as turbine-based ventilators, to address challenging clinical scenarios and maximize their profits in the market. A turbine-based ventilator is a medical device designed to provide respiratory support to patients by delivering a controlled flow of air or oxygen into the lungs.

Segments:

1) By Modality Type: Portable High Flow Ventilators, Trolley Mounted High Flow Ventilators

2) By Interface: Invasive, Non-Invasive

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the high flow ventilators market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global high flow ventilators market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the high flow ventilators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

High Flow Ventilators Market Definition

High flow ventilators refer to breathing support that provides humidified oxygen at a higher flow rate than conventional oxygen therapy. These are commonly used to treat patients who require respiratory support for diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory conditions.

High Flow Ventilators Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The High Flow Ventilators Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high flow ventilators market size , high flow ventilators market drivers and trends, high flow ventilators market major players, high flow ventilators competitors' revenues, high flow ventilators market positioning, and high flow ventilators market growth across geographies. The high flow ventilators market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024



Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2024



Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube