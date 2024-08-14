Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.74 billion in 2023 to $6.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved diagnosis and awareness, treatment access expansion, research and development initiatives, patient advocacy and education, and regulatory approvals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in targeted therapies, global market expansion, gene therapy developments, personalized medicine trends, and collaboration in research and treatment.

Growth Driver Of The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to boost the growth of the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total amount of resources, including financial resources, spent on healthcare goods and services within a specific period in a given geographical area. Greater healthcare expenditure allows for increased investment in research and development activities focused on understanding the underlying causes of hereditary angioedema and developing innovative therapeutic solutions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market include Shire PLC, Sanofi S.A., Pharming Healthcare Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Major companies operating in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market are developing bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist is a type of pharmaceutical agent that blocks or inhibits the activity of the bradykinin B2 receptor.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Prophylaxis, On-demand

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global hereditary angioedema therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Definition

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics refers to therapy for an autosomal dominant condition brought on by a deficiency in or malfunction of the C1-inhibitor protein. Hereditary angioedema symptoms include angioedema-related upper airway, cutaneous, and, or gastrointestinal complaints.

