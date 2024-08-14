Insulin Biosimilars Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.41 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insulin biosimilars Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Insulin biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The insulin biosimilars market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.64 billion in 2023 to $3.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased diabetes prevalence, growing healthcare costs, expanding access to diabetes treatment, market competition and price pressures, regulatory support and approval pathways.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The insulin biosimilars market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global diabetes burden, emerging markets and access expansion, biosimilar adoption policies, patient preference for affordability, collaborations and partnerships in biopharmaceutical industry.

Growth Driver Of The Insulin biosimilars Market

Increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the insulin biosimilars market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total amount of money spent on healthcare goods and services within a specific period. Insulin biosimilars play a significant role in influencing healthcare expenditure in several ways such as cost savings, offer cost-effective alternatives, and provides a more affordable option for individuals with diabetes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the insulin biosimilars market include Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co Inc., Pfizer Inc., Biocon Ltd., Mylan N.V., Wockhardt Limited.

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the insulin biosimilar market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Biosimilars Type: Rapid Acting biosimilars, Long Acting biosimilars, Premixed Acting biosimilars

2) By Disease Indication Type: Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the insulin biosimilars market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global insulin biosimilars market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the insulin biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Insulin biosimilars Market Definition

Insulin biosimilars refer to biological products that are similar in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy to an existing reference insulin product that has already been approved and marketed. It is commonly used to manage blood glucose levels and it is essential for people with diabetes to maintain healthy glucose levels.

