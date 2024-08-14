Alabama State University Announces Launch Of New Cannabis Education Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., ASU PresidentMONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alabama State University Division of Continuing Education has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to launch five new online cannabis certificate programs designed to prepare students for the emerging medical cannabis in Alabama and nationally.“Alabama State University is thrilled to partner with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education and training, to launch five new online cannabis certificates,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.“For health care and retail professionals who want to provide accurate information and advice, this program offers expert, in-depth instruction on the medical properties of cannabis.”These innovative programs consist of three, eight-week courses that allow students to learn on their own time as they prepare for careers in the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry, or upskill for their current roles. The five available programs include:- Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine- Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture- The Business of Cannabis- Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management- Cannabis Product Development & DesignAlabama legalized medical cannabis in 2021, and is currently revisiting laws related to the program. Surrounding states like Louisiana are seeing growth in the market and that trend is expected to follow with updated legislation and momentum with changes at the federal level.“Green Flower is honored to partner with ASU to offer these programs and help support the growing medical cannabis sector in Alabama,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower.“ASU's Division of Continuing Education recognized the need for skilled, competent, and knowledgeable professionals in the industry and we applaud their effort to provide the education to accomplish this.”Programs are open for enrollment now, with the first set of classes beginning September 8th, 2024. For more information on the programs, please visit:###About Alabama State University Division of Continuing EducationThe mission of the Division of Continuing Education is to assist in meeting the strategic goals of Alabama State University by extending educational resources and services to the broader community for non-credit education programs designed to promote lifelong learning to enhance personal enrichment, professional development, and career opportunities.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

