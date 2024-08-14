GPRS' Existing Conditions Acquisition Provides Expanded Visualization Opportunities For Both Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Existing Conditions has a 27-year history of capturing accurate as-built data for some of the nation's most iconic buildings.

Documented accurate as-built data for Missouri State Capitol

Captured accurate as-built data for Boston College - Alumni Stadium

- Kurt Yeghian, CEO of Existing ConditionsTOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“One plus one does not always equal two. When two powerhouses join forces, the result is often exponential growth,” said GPRS Chief Strategy Officer Jason Schaff of his company's latest acquisition , Existing Conditions .“Existing Conditions is one of the country's premier visualization firms,” Schaff continued.“This acquisition means we can put our considerable resources behind their outstanding work. It also means we effectively double the size of our 3D Laser and Mapping & Modeling Teams, allowing us exponentially more reach to Intelligently Visualize The Built World for our customers.”®That is certainly the expectation of both firms as they embark on this new partnership. Both companies are of similar age – GPRS is 23, Existing Conditions, 27 – and each has set industry standards in their work. GPRS went as wide as they did deep – expanding nationally and adding additional non-destructive testing services to its ground penetrating radar portfolio – while also embracing the most rigorous training standard in the nation with SIM: Subsurface Investigation Methodology.Boston-based Existing Conditions went deep – becoming the go-to 3D and scan to BIM firm on the Eastern seaboard. Their project list is the stuff of most companies' dreams – The New York Stock Exchange, Harvard, and Yale among them – proving their value for architects, engineers, and virtual design consultants for buildings old and new.“Combining the expertise of the EC and GPRS teams will give us the ability to offer our clients the best information both aboveground and below. Our services are complementary, but our company cultures are the same. Both firms have always fostered excellence and integrity, and it is with boundless excitement that we all look to the future,” said Existing Conditions CEO Kurt Yeghian of the two firms' alignment.The acquisition, GPRS' tenth, provides Existing Conditions the reach to give them a national footprint, almost overnight, and deepens GPRS' 3D bench, adding unmatched expertise to their structural visualization team.About GPRSGPRS, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, provides subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility management solutions for utilities, general contractors, architecture & engineering firms, environmental consultants, and facilities in every major market and industry in the United States. To learn more, visit .

