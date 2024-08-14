Beekin Gives Rental Housing Operators $500K In Software And Services To Help Transition From Legacy Pricing Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RealPage Transition Program offers free data migration and usage for RealPage Revenue Management Software Users

- Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO Beekin HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA , August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beekin Inc., a leader in AI-driven solutions, is proud to announce its RealPage Transition Program . This innovative initiative, worth $500,000, offers free data migration and free usage for clients migrating from RealPage's AIRM, Yieldstar, and LRO software, ensuring a seamless shift to Beekin's superior, renter-centric platform.As lawsuits in Arizona and Washington, DC focus on collusion and price fixing, Beekin's Program offers operators a chance to build renter confidence, loyalty and reduce vacancy loss.Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin said,“2000s-style price-setting focusing on maximum rent is not only antiquated, but also inefficient in today's weak market where renters have more choice and there is a rich data footprint in the public domain. Beekin's AI-driven platform and RenterPro model uses publicly available data for rents, neighborhoods, inflation and puts the renter in the equation. Rather than hurting renters, property owners can charge the optimal price for each available unit. And without needing lots of competitor data, it can help both small and large apartment and single-family landlords alike. In the past 90 days we have helped several RealPage clients be successful in migrating away. These operators were looking for the latest technology, better support and lower total software costs. Owing to the success of these migrations we are happy to launch a dedicated program which can help operators of millions of rental homes meet the 21st century. We hope the half a million in cost savings, helps the operator community as they, like renters, battle with high inflation on operating costs.”Beekin aggregates millions of data points from property listing sites, location datasets, and more. Beekin AI tools analyze data to optimize decision-making with key insights, such as whether a resident will move out, and expenses related to maintaining the rental unit. This data-driven approach looks to minimize vacancies and maximize profitsBy offering a free and easy transition , Beekin gives property owners an exit strategy for avoiding regulatory backlash and a superior, renter-friendly pricing model that uses AI and public data.About BeekinBeekin is a decision intelligence platform designed for institutional investors and lenders in therental housing sector. Through patented software for rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin's platform is boosting NOI, increasing customer retention and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management for some of the top property companies in the United States. For more information, visit beekin.

