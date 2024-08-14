Denied Smoking, Youths Open Fire At Dhaba Manager In Gurugram; Six Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 14 (IANS) The in Gurugram on Wednesday arrested six persons for allegedly opening fire at a dhaba manager after he reportedly denied them permission to smoke.

Although no one was hurt in the incident, the dhaba manager was the target. The accused fled soon after the commotion but were later nabbed by the police. An FIR has been lodged against them at the Badshahpur police station.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav, Ankit, Mohit, Mayank alias Monu, Nitin, and Rohit, all residents of Gurugram.

According to the police, the incident took place at a roadside eatery named Shri Ram Dhaba on Sohna Road on the intervening night of August 13 and 14.

The complainant manager told the police that the accused came in a car, and after they were denied permission to smoke inside the dhaba, one of the accused opened fire which narrowly but he narrowly missed him.

While leaving the spot, they again opened fire outside the dhaba and fled from the spot in their car after threatening the complainant.

The police have lodged the FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act. All the accused have been arrested, the police said.

"The culprits will be produced before a local court seeking their remand for further investigation. During the remand period, the police will gather information about the involvement of other persons. The pistol and the car belonging to the accused are yet to be recovered," said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram police.