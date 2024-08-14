(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVOTAB and Officer T80 offer enhanced durability and safety, while simplifying connectivity requirements for facilities, creating more options to bridge the digital divide in correctional facilities

Securus Technologies (Securus) , the leading provider of solutions for corrections, public safety, and law enforcement, and connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, is proud to introduce the future of corrections tablet technology- their new EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets. During the American Correctional Association's (ACA) 154th Congress of Correction in Nashville, Securus will preview these devices that redefine the standard for hardware and software tablet connectivity within correctional facilities, elevating benefits for corrections officers, incarcerated individuals, and community outcomes. Securus' new EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets offer unmatched connectivity in correctional facilities by utilizing a nationwide cellular network, enhancing security, and seamlessly integrating into facility operations.

EVOTAB

The Future of Incarcerated Tablet Technology

"Because of the complex implementation requirements in corrections settings, deploying tablet technology can take months, quarters, even years to fully implement, but the infrastructure with our new tablet technology allows for quicker and cost-effective deployment," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "Faster, more affordable deployments with fewer disruption means more accessible, affordable technology for everyone, allowing us to better serve our customers and consumers."

Currently, tablets rely on a complex, on-site setup to connect to cloud-based services, which is costly and time-consuming. EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets directly connect to a cloud platform using a secure cellular network, which is faster, more secure, and less hardware intensive. The new solution is also compatible with and can leverage existing tech infrastructure, ensuring facilities benefit from the connectivity provided by Securus' infrastructure investments.

"Fifteen years ago, Securus introduced the first-corrections grade tablet, helping eliminate the need for wall phones, long waits for calling times, and missed connections with family and friends. Since then, we've continued revolutionizing how communications-connections with loved ones, education, entertainment, reentry, and other resources-are shared in the complex world of corrections," added Dave Abel, CEO, Aventiv Technologies. "Securus is doing it again-reimaging corrections communications with EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets, which are engineered to operate with the advanced security features required by the unique challenges faced in correctional facilities."

EVOTAB

and Officer T80 tablets, engineered by Social Mobile, the leader in Android Enterprise mobility solutions with more than 13MM devices in distribution in industries from healthcare to retail, redefine corrections-grade tablets with a focus on durability, traceability, expandability, and security. Designed to eliminate weak points, the tablets feature:



Google certification:

The first corrections-grade tablets to be Google-certified from hardware to apps, utilizing Android Enterprise, Managed Google Play, and Zero-touch Enrollment

Manageability : Devices are managed through Mambo EMM, which leverages Android Management APIs (AMAPI) for over-the-air security patches and malware detection to protect sensitive data and maintain device integrity

Durability:

A single-mold body and tamper-resistant design to eliminate weak points and removable parts, promoting safer use in corrections environments

Security:

Tamper detection alarms, always-on location tracking, and biometric scanners to ensure the safety of staff and incarcerated individuals Innovative charging:

SecureConnect technology replaces the standard USB charging port with a simple docking system, supported by a certified ecosystem of approved accessories

EVOTAB has a larger screen, faster processing, longer battery life, and increased storage compared to current tablets for incarcerated individuals. These features offer more ways for incarcerated individuals to engage in productive activities, leading to calmer and more secure facilities. Some facilities have reported a 20 percent decrease in infractions when tablets are in use.

Securus' new Officer T80 features an 8" HD touchscreen, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, extended battery life, and built-in GPS, making it a cutting-edge tool built to withstand the demands of modern correctional facilities. Administrators gain flexibility and control with LTE remote connectivity and customization options given the tablets allow multiple user profiles. Similarly, they benefit from operational efficiency with streamlined policy updates, so officers have more time to focus on safety instead of administrative tasks.

"Social Mobile is dedicated to building custom enterprise mobility solutions that meet the highest standards of durability and security, particularly for challenging environments like correctional facilities," said Robert Morcos, CEO and Founder, Social Mobile. "The EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets are a testament to our innovation and expertise and working closely with Securus Technologies, we engineered a solution that not only withstands the rigorous demands of correctional environments but also enhances the overall experience for both officers and incarcerated individuals."

Blending advanced technology with Securus' unparalleled knowledge of the industry, and Social Mobile's cutting-edge capabilities in enterprise mobility, the EVOTAB and Officer T80 tablets set a new industry standard. They demonstrate Securus' steadfast commitment to improving the lives of incarcerated individuals and ensuring the most secure and efficient correctional facility operations. With a patent-pending, these tablets are poised to lead the market in innovation and security.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit

About Social Mobile ®

Social Mobile® is the leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions. We are an IoT design firm that specializes in developing custom devices for the world's biggest companies in healthcare, transportation, retail, and defense. As one of Google's validated Android Enterprise Gold partners, we handle every aspect of our clients' mobility needs-from design and deployment to managed services. Founded in 2011, Social Mobile maintains offices, warehouses, and facilities around the world, in addition to its head office in Hollywood, Florida.

