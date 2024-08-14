Publishing Celebrates Top 100 Placement On The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Private Companies In America For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Publishing is proud to announce its continued recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Publishing secured a position in the prestigious Top 100 of the Inc. 5000 list for the second year. This year, Publishing earned the distinguished rank of #75, a testament to the company's sustained growth and impact in the self-publishing and tech industry.

The Inc. 5000 list highlights the most dynamic and successful companies within the independent business sector, acknowledging those that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over the past year. Co-founded by Christian and Rasmus Mikkelsen, Publishing continues to empower individuals to succeed in the self-publishing industry, transforming lives through innovative education and cutting-edge technology.

"We are honored to be recognized once again in the Top 100 of the Inc. 5000 list," said Christian Mikkelsen, Co-Founder of Publishing. "This achievement highlights our commitment to helping self-publishers succeed. Our goal has always been to provide the tools and support needed to turn creative ideas into successful books, and this recognition motivates us to keep moving forward."

Rasmus Mikkelsen, Co-Founder of Publishing, added, "Our inclusion in the Top 100 for two consecutive years reflects our incredible team's dedication and our students' resilience. We are proud to continue positively impacting the self-publishing industry and look forward to further expanding our "

Publishing has made significant strides in the past year, further solidifying its position as a leader in the self-publishing space. The company's comprehensive educational programs and proprietary software have empowered over 50,000 students worldwide to succeed in self-publishing. From foundational training in book creation to advanced marketing techniques, Publishing provides a complete suite of resources tailored to the needs of aspiring publishers.

In addition, Publishing's ethical AI-driven publishing software continues to set new standards in the industry, simplifying the self-publishing process and enabling users to produce high-quality content more efficiently than ever before.

This year's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list celebrates the continued growth and success of Publishing and its community. As the company looks ahead, it remains dedicated to driving innovation and providing unparalleled support to the next generation of self-publishers.

For more information, visit Publishing or explore our student success stories at our success hub.

As Publishing proudly claims the 75th rank on the Inc. 5000 list, its commitment to empowering individuals and shaping the self-publishing industry grows stronger. This recognition amplifies the company's dedication to innovation, education, and community enrichment.

