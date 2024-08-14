Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Medication Reminder (HBR-165)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"We wanted to create an accessory for prescription bottles to show if the had already been taken or needed to be taken," said one of two inventors, from Spring Valley, N.Y., "so we invented the MEDICATION REMINDER. Our design helps ensure that medicine is properly taken, and it helps prevent guesswork and errors."

The patent-pending invention provides a visual way to indicate if medication has been taken or needs to be taken for the day. In doing so, it offers a gentle reminder. As a result, it could reduce medication errors, and it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who take prescription medications, especially those with memory issues. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HBR-165, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

SOURCE InventHelp