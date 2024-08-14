Longtime Capriotti's Fan Opens His Own Location, Bringing His Favorite Sandwiches To Home Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-Winning Cheese Steaks, Sandwiches and Subs Coming Soon to Abilene

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop , known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, has announced the opening of a new location in Abilene. The new location is slated to open at 3655

Catclaw Dr. on Aug. 27. Capriotti's introduces local communities across the U.S. to the brand's 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest ingredients.

The new Capriotti's in Abilene is owned by local entrepreneur Matt Farler. While attending the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Farler became well-acquainted with the brand and found his favorite sandwich, the Capastrami. Capriotti's became a place where he and his friends would visit often, and following college, it still remained his favorite sandwich shop as he moved around the United States. Wanting to contribute to the Abilene community, Farler knew there was no better business to bring to the area than his favorite sandwich shop; giving locals their first taste of Capriotti's.



"In college, Capriotti's was more than a sandwich shop – it was a place of connection and comfort," said Farler. "I am so thrilled to be able to bring the franchise to the people of Abilene for the very first time; to the community that my family and I call home!"

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches, including The Bobbie: an award-winning creation made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. As well as the

Capastrami, crafted with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw. Capriotti's cheese steaks are made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers. In addition to its handcrafted sandwiches, the new Capriotti's shop will bring a multitude of new jobs to the Abilene market.

Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app

on iOS and Android to earn, redeem rewards and score free food at Capriotti's shops. Capriotti's in Abilene will offer convenient order-ahead options, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with catered items including cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app

for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter

or Instagram .

