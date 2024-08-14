TOPDON USA Crosses Into Outdoor, Adventure Market With New TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular With 450 Yard Target Range

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA, the premier provider of cutting-edge and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, is crossing into the Outdoor and Adventure markets with their new TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular offering a target range of 450 yards. Designed for the harshest outdoor conditions, the rugged, waterproof TS004 is engineered with advanced thermal imaging capable of penetrating dense fog and vegetation, revealing wildlife, people, and objects with ease.

We're excited to bring our years of expertise and advanced technology in the thermal imaging space to outdoor enthusiasts with the introduction of our TS004,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA.“The TS004 is engineered to the same exacting standards of our automotive products and is wrapped in a rugged, waterproof casing designed to withstand the harshest weather conditions and use. Not only does it offer a high IR resolution of 256*192 and a smooth 50Hz refresh rate, but it can also be connected to a smartphone to capture images and record videos with audio that can be shared with fellow enthusiasts.”

Boasting a 13mm lens with 8x digital zoom capability, and five color palettes including Bird, White Hot, Black Hot, Red Hot, and Fusion, the TS004 swiftly and accurately identifies targets in low light and complete darkness. It is powered by a high efficiency 5000mAh battery, offering more than 11 hours of outdoor use without interruption. The IP67 plastic waterproof casing ensures protection against heavy rainfall, snow, mud, and other extreme weather conditions.

“Weighing in at less than one pound and 7-inches long the TS004 is lightweight and convenient to carry on long hikes or an afternoon of birdwatching,” said Schnitz. “While it's a perfect match for those living an active outdoor lifestyle, it can also be an important tool for more demanding applications, like search and rescue operations. This is truly a universal tool, that every outdoor enthusiast should include on their list of must-have gear.”

