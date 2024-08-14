Introducing "Diversity Determined: Strategic Diversity's Next Evolution" A New Book By Janet Morrison, SPHR, GPHR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of New Business Guidebook "Diversity Determined"

Charleston, SC, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janet Morrison, a seasoned HR professional, diversity expert, and thought leader, is pleased to announce the global release of her highly anticipated research "Diversity Determined: Strategic Diversity's Next Evolution” after 22 years of methodical examination and writing.

The guidebook emphasizes that true diversity goes beyond training that causes polarizing behaviors - or systems that give the perception of preferential treatment - and instead focuses on creating an environment where everyone feels they can do their best work while being recognized for their unique talents and qualifications.

"Diversity Determined" offers an innovative approach to workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). It specifically provides actionable insights for organizations to grow from their current diversity practices to a focus on positive strategic realignment.

Janet Morrison's unique perspective and expertise make "Diversity Determined" an essential read for academia, business leaders, HR professionals, diversity strategists, and anyone committed to reimagining the future of diversity.

Within the book, Morrison presents that the current understanding of diversity should be re-evaluated, encouraging that the future of diversity must include better alignment to an organization's ethical foundation, values, and culture with an increased focus on the cost of not doing so.

About the Author:

Janet Lynn Morrison, SPHR, GPHR, stands at the forefront of DEI advocacy, with over two decades of experience in HR and 22 years as a diversity researcher. Born in Landstuhl, Germany, Janet is a graduate of the University of Colorado and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She combines academic rigor with real-world expertise. Her passion for fostering workplace diversity has culminated in "Diversity Determined," a seminal work that promises to reshape the contours of strategic diversity. Janet's unwavering belief in the power of DEI to benefit humanity across organizations, cultures, and communities has fueled her commitment to its examination and promotion. Her voice as a DEI expert is vital in the ongoing discourse.

About the Book:



Title: Diversity Determined: Introducing Strategic Diversity's Next Evolution - A Legitimate Holistic & Comprehensive DEI Approach for Executives and Strategists

Author: Janet Lynn Morrison, SPHR, GPHR

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication date: February 20, 2024 ISBN-13: 979-8822928565

